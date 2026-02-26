Dayton Philharmonic musicians union responds with disappointment to DPAA decision to cut programming

“We are extremely disappointed by the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s decision to scale back programming for the 2026-27 season,” the union noted in a press statement. “These cuts harm the Philharmonic’s artistic mission, reduce community access to live orchestral music and devalue the years of training and dedication of our musicians. Framing these reductions as ‘structural adjustments’ without meaningful collaboration with the workers who make up the philharmonic is unacceptable. Short- term cost-cutting should not come at the expense of artistic excellence or musicians’ livelihoods.”

The statement further addressed the desire for a good faith negotiation moving forward.

“We demand DPAA halt program eliminations, engage in mutually beneficial financial and artistic planning, and negotiate in good faith to preserve employment and programming. We call on patrons, civic leaders and donors to oppose decisions that weaken Dayton’s cultural life. Sustainable financial planning must be aligned with artistic vitality and the stability of the professional musicians who make the Philharmonic possible. We are prepared to use whatever tools are available to us to achieve these goals.”

The DPAA decided to cut the Dayton Philharmonic’s SuperPops and Rockin’ Orchestra Series. In addition the Philharmonic’s Masterworks Series will be presented as a single Saturday evening performance, with select titles also offered as a Sunday matinee.

“DPAA is actively planning to ensure that affected subscribers have clear options and a smooth transition,” organizers previously stated. “DPAA is committed to clear and timely communication with its audiences so they have the information they need to make informed decisions with confidence.”

Patrick J. Nugent, president and CEO of Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, cited “audience patterns and financial realities” as significant factors to secure stronger stewardship.

“DPAA values our musicians and the extraordinary artistry they bring to our stages. Their talent and dedication are central to everything we do,” Nugent said. “As we plan for the 2026–27 season and beyond, our responsibility is to steward this organization in a way that sustains artistic excellence and serves our community for generations to come. In the years since the pandemic, audience patterns and financial realities have shifted significantly. In response, we are focusing our resources on the areas of our programming that are demonstrating the strongest growth and engagement, including Philharmonic Masterworks, Opera and Ballet."

He also said the DPAA is committed to working constructively with the musicians.

“These decisions are not made lightly,” Nugent said. “Change can be difficult, and we recognize the impact it has on our artists and our patrons. Our goal is to align our programming with long-term financial stability while continuing to deliver powerful artistic experiences that resonate with today’s audiences. We remain committed to engaging in constructive dialogue with our musicians and negotiating in good faith. We believe that by concentrating on the work that is connecting most strongly with our community, we can strengthen the foundation of the Philharmonic and Dayton Performing Arts Alliance for the future.”

The union has launched a petition in reaction to the programming cuts.