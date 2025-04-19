Dayton projects celebrating state’s history get funding from America 250-Ohio

This is the third and final round of grants awarded by America 250-Ohio since its inception. The first funding cycle, announced in January 2024, awarded nearly $400,000 in grants to 23 communities and organizations for projects. The second funding cycle, announced in June 2024,awarded $600,000 to 61 recipients. Grants for the first two rounds funded community-based projects and initiatives ranging from exhibitions to public events to digital and documentary media projects.

“We wanted to use this third grant cycle to recognize and support the work of America 250-Ohio communities across the state,” said Todd Kleismit, executive director of America 250-Ohio, in a news release. “From big cities to small towns, Ohioans are making plans for the semiquincentennial in 2026, and this new round of grants will help provide them with opportunities to learn and to celebrate our state and our nation.”

With descriptions provided by America 250-Ohio, grants awarded in Southwest Ohio include:

Organization: City of Middletown

Project Title: Rededication and Celebration of Middletown’s Bicentennial Park and Riverfront Amphitheatre

Location: Middletown

Grant Award: $5,000

Middletown’s Bicentennial Park was created as part of the city’s celebration of its 200th anniversary in 2002. The park was designed to serve as a central gathering space, incorporating elements that honor the Middletown’s history as well as providing a place for modern-day events with its riverfront Amphitheatre, originally dedicated by AK Steel (now Cleveland Cliffs). Middletown seeks to rededicate the park, rename the Amphitheatre and hold a celebration of America’s 250th birthday with historical reenactments, speakers/storytellers, the unveiling of 10 historic plaques, planting heritage trees, showcasing individuals and lesser known/under told stories central to the history of our community.

Organization: City of Xenia

Project Title: Ohio Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Orphans’ Home

Location: Xenia

Grant Award: $5,000

Xenia, established the same year as Ohio, played a crucial role in the aftermath of the Civil War. The conflict left many men disabled, creating a need for an orphanage. Xenia was chosen for its strategic location near railroads and the National Home for Disabled Volunteer Soldiers in Dayton. The Ohio Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Orphans’ Home (OSSO) was established by the Grand Army of the Republic and taken over by the state in 1870. It housed hundreds of children, later accepting non-military orphans, and closed in 1997. The campus now hosts Athletes in Action, a sports ministry. The story of OSSO will be shared through exhibits and digital archives by local stakeholders. The exhibit will debut at the 2026 Independence Day celebration in Xenia.

Organization: Mainstreet Piqua, Inc.

Project Title: Piqua’s Past, Present & Possibilities

Location: Piqua

Grant Award: $2,025

“Piqua’s Past, Present & Possibilities” is a community-driven initiative to collect, organize, and share Piqua’s local history through an engaging and accessible website. This digital archive will serve multiple functions: as an educational tool for schools, a research resource for the library, a guide for historical walking tours, and an interactive feature for the city’s wayfinding digital sign.

Organization: Preble County Historical Society

Project Title: Sharing Preble County Underground Railroad through Stories

Location: Eaton

Grant Award: $5,000

During the documenting of historical sites for the historical plaque program, a 250 year timeline, and a resulting history trail, it became clear that a portion of Preble County history needed additional research, documentation, and story sharing. This spurred development of an on-site Underground Railroad (UGRR) exhibit to serve as a collection and informative storytelling point which will then lead visitors, interested patrons, and scholars to explore the rich history of Preble County, Ohio involvement as an important piece of the UGRR.

Organization: Springboro Area Historical Society

Project Title: America 250: Springboro’s Revolutionary Journey

Location: Springboro

Grant Award: $5,000

America 250: Springboro’s Revolutionary Journey includes several initiatives that honor local veterans and the local community: the planting of a sugar maple tree will be a living tribute to Springboro’s agricultural past including the role of sugar and maple syrup. This is particularly significant due to Springboro’s designation as a Tree City USA; Springboro is the home of the Null Log Home which was built in 1798 and still stands in its original location; and the Revolutionary War Driving Tour will consist of an opportunity to travel to the burial sites along with companion stories of the military and personal lives of at least 12 veterans in Clear Creek Township.

A full list of grant recipients and additional information about America 250-Ohio can be found at america250-ohio.org.