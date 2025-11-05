Breaking: Election 2025: Key takeaways from Tuesday’s local elections

Dixie Dairy Dreem opens second location today in former Kettering Dairy Queen

FOOD & DINING
By
1 hour ago
Dixie Dairy Dreem is opening a second location in the Dayton region.

“Come celebrate with us at our brand new location and enjoy your favorite ice cream treats,” a Nov. 4 Facebook post stated.

The ice cream shop with hot dogs, burgers and more is opening at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5 in the former Dairy Queen at 2056 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering.

ExploreRELATED: Local Dairy Queen is closed, maintenance issue cited

The Dairy Queen has been closed since at least Oct. 10. The original sign posted at the business cited a maintenance issue.

The most recent sign stated, “We have something fun coming very soon.”

Dixie Dairy Dreem is offering 99 cent short hot dogs on opening day in honor of “Weenie Wednesday.”

The ice cream shop’s original location at 4542 S. Dixie Drive in Moraine is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. It is not closing.

ExploreFrisch’s Big Boy to host pop-up pie sales in 3 communities that once had a restaurant

Dixie Dairy Dreem is hiring at both locations.

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.