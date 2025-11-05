Dixie Dairy Dreem opens second location today in former Kettering Dairy Queen

The ice cream shop with hot dogs, burgers and more is opening at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 5 in the former Dairy Queen at 2056 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering.

The Dairy Queen has been closed since at least Oct. 10. The original sign posted at the business cited a maintenance issue.

The most recent sign stated, “We have something fun coming very soon.”

Dixie Dairy Dreem is offering 99 cent short hot dogs on opening day in honor of “Weenie Wednesday.”

The ice cream shop’s original location at 4542 S. Dixie Drive in Moraine is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. It is not closing.

Dixie Dairy Dreem is hiring at both locations.

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.