Local Dairy Queen is closed, maintenance issue cited

Dairy Queen on East Dorothy Lane in Kettering is “closed due to maintenance,” according to a sign posted at the business.

“Sorry for the inconvenience,” the sign states.

The business has been temporarily closed since at least Oct. 10.

Dairy Queen is located at 2056 E. Dorothy Lane in the Kettering Town Center next to L.A. TAN.

The shopping center was sold in June to HN Kettering Plaza LLC for $7.1 million.

Robert Bernstein of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, who represented the purchasing entity in the sale, said the group is made up of local investors who already own several properties in the area.

The sites they own include Rand Plaza in Miamisburg, Alex Tower Plaza in West Carrollton, a center in Huber Heights and others.

