DPAA announces new season: ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ and more

“We at DPAA are thrilled to present this new season to you,” said President and CEO Patrick Nugent in a press statement. “It’s packed with artistic experiences that will bring you joy, wonder, amazement, escape, peace and adventure. Ballet, opera, and orchestra will weave themselves together in ways that you’ve never seen before and are unlikely to see anywhere else in the nation.”

The DPAA’s 2026-27 season was crafted by Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Brandon Ragland, Dayton Opera Artistic Director Kathleen Clawson and Dayton Philharmonic Music and Artistic Director Keitaro Harada. The organization reiterates Clawson announced her intention to step down at the close of the 2025–2026 season but has planned the 2026-27 lineup nonetheless.

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance 2026-2027 season

The Opera Series

West Side Story — Sept. 26–27, 2026

Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents’ landmark 1957 musical will be presented in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States. The performance will be conducted by Harada.

Opera is for Lovers — Feb. 13, 2027

This intimate Valentine’s concert will be led by Dayton native Howard Watkins, assistant conductor at the Metropolitan Opera. Watkins will be joined by Dayton Opera soloists for an evening of arias and duets.

Credit: Josh Ohms Credit: Josh Ohms

Flutopia: Mozart’s Flute Concerto and The Magic Flute — March 13-14, 2027

This co-presentation with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra spotlights Principal Flute Elvin Schlanger in “Mozart’s Flute Concerto No. 1″ before a reimagined concert presentation of “The Magic Flute” conceived by Clawson and Harada and featuring Dayton Opera soloists alongside the orchestra. “This fast-paced, family-friendly production blends vocal brilliance, storytelling and Mozart’s sparkling score,” according to press notes.

La bohème — May 22-23, 2027

Directed by Clawson and conducted by Harada, Puccini’s gorgeous work centered on friendship, love and loss will feature Dayton Opera, Dayton Opera Chorus and the Dayton Philharmonic.

The Ballet Series

A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Force Flux — Oct. 24-25, 2026

This program highlights classical storytelling and contemporary movement. Ragland’s “Force Flux,” a bold, modern choreographic work, will be set to Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 13 and performed live by the Dayton Philharmonic featuring pianist Joshua Nemith. The program continues with Alun Jones’ “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” adapted from Shakespeare’s timeless, magical comedy.

The Nutcracker — Dec. 11-20, 2026

Ragland’s beautiful Dayton-set interpretation of this holiday classic returns for all ages with Harada conducting the Dayton Philharmonic. A special Sensory-Friendly Nutcracker will be presented Dec. 18.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Pointes of View — Feb. 20-21, 2027

The Dayton Ballet’s annual repertory program featuring works by both local and national choreographers will notably be performed at the Dayton Masonic Center.

Beethoven’s Fifth & Copland’s Appalachian Spring — April 17–18, 2027

Ragland’s choreography “transforms Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony into a bold and visually striking dance work, while Andrea Schermoly’s interpretation of Copland’s ‘Appalachian Spring’ offers a sweeping portrait of hope and the American spirit,” according to press notes. This presentation will be performed with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra on stage.

The Masterworks Series

Hina and Fiona — Oct. 17, 2026

The Masterworks season opens with a concert specifically created for Dayton audiences featuring this internationally acclaimed violin duo performing works by Beethoven and Ravel among others.

Barber’s Cello Concerto & Haydn’s Wartime Mass — Nov. 21, 2026

Guest conductor Joel Smirnoff leads the Dayton Philharmonic in a program featuring cellist Miriam K. Smith. Beethoven’s Coriolan Overture opens the program followed by Barber’s emotionally charged Cello Concerto. The evening culminates in Haydn’s monumental “Mass in Time of War,” performed with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra Chorus and Dayton Opera Artists-in-Residence.

Mahler’s First Symphony — Jan. 16, 2027

Joseph Young conducts the Dayton Philharmonic in an evening featuring Courtney Bryan’s vibrant “Rejoice,” which leads into Mahler’s Symphony No. 1, “Titan,” described as “a sweeping musical journey from dawn-like stillness to triumphant conclusion.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Flutopia: Mozart’s Flute Concerto & The Magic Flute — March 13-14, 2027

This co-presentation with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra spotlights Principal Flute Elvin Schlanger in “Mozart’s Flute Concerto No. 1″ before a reimagined concert presentation of “The Magic Flute” conceived by Clawson and Harada and featuring Dayton Opera soloists alongside the orchestra. “This fast-paced, family-friendly production blends vocal brilliance, storytelling and Mozart’s sparkling score,” according to press notes.

Beethoven’s Fifth and Copland’s Appalachian Spring — April 17–18, 2027

Ragland’s choreography “transforms Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony into a bold and visually striking dance work, while Andrea Schermoly’s interpretation of Copland’s ‘Appalachian Spring’ offers a sweeping portrait of hope and the American spirit,” according to press notes. This presentation will be performed with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra on stage.

La bohème — May 22-23, 2027

Directed by Clawson and conducted by Harada, Puccini’s gorgeous work centered on friendship, love and loss will feature Dayton Opera, Dayton Opera Chorus and the Dayton Philharmonic.

Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony and Prokofiev’s Third Piano Concerto — June 12, 2027

Harada leads the Dayton Philharmonic in a program featuring pianist Angel Stanislav Wang. Borodin’s evocative “In the Steppes of Central Asia” opens the program, followed by Prokofiev’s virtuosic Piano Concerto No. 3 and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, “a sweeping and deeply personal work that brings the season to a thrilling, triumphant close,” organizers noted.

Special Events

Handel’s Messiah — Dec. 16, 2026

This masterpiece culminates in the iconic “Hallelujah” Chorus.

The Music of Studio Ghibli — Jan. 20, 2027

This concert, which anime fans and movie lovers may find particularly appealing, salutes scores by Joe Hisaishi. Conducted by Wilbur Lin, the Dayton Philharmonic performs selections from such films as “Spirited Away” and “My Neighbor Totoro.”

Symphony Masala — March 3, 2027

This fusion of Bollywood and Indian classical music will be led by conductor Roger Kalia and feature vocalist Anuradha “Juju” Palakurthi.

Additional dates for Chamber Music and Family and Learning programming will be announced at a later time.

In assessing the season, Nugent said it adheres to what audiences have requested.

“The season focuses on what we do best and what you have told us you most want,” Nugent said. “You will enjoy fuller houses, heartrending performances, soaring music, electrifying guest artists, and, of course, the gifted musicians and dancers of the Philharmonic and Ballet. We invite you to embrace what our creative and energetic artistic directors have prepared for you this season. Experience and explore the performing arts as never before!”

On the other hand, the season has been greeted with disappointment by local 101-473 of the American Federation of Musicians, the union representing the musicians of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. The DPAA particularly decided to cut the Dayton Philharmonic’s SuperPops and Rockin’ Orchestra Series.

A Jan. 31 DPAA announcement revealed “as part of its planning for the 2026–2027 Season, the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) is making structural adjustments to its programming to support a unified artistic vision and promote the long-term sustainability of the performing arts in Dayton."

“This week’s season announcement by the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance has landed like a gut punch to the professional artists who make Dayton’s cultural life possible,” the union noted. “What should have been a moment of celebration has instead ignited deep frustration, anger, and serious concern about the future of orchestral music in this community. Musicians typically greet a new season with excitement. This year, that excitement has been replaced by disappointment and frustration. The DPAA’s programming cuts represent a devastating blow to our livelihoods. The community and the professional artists that serve it should not bear the burden of fixing a financial crisis that is not of our making. We want creativity from the DPAA, not cuts. The Dayton Philharmonic is not a luxury. It is a cultural cornerstone, and the musicians who power it are professionals who deserve to be treated as such.”

Nugent previously told the Dayton Daily News the DPAA is committed to working constructively with the musicians.

“These decisions are not made lightly,” Nugent said. “Change can be difficult, and we recognize the impact it has on our artists and our patrons. Our goal is to align our programming with long-term financial stability while continuing to deliver powerful artistic experiences that resonate with today’s audiences. We remain committed to engaging in constructive dialogue with our musicians and negotiating in good faith. We believe that by concentrating on the work that is connecting most strongly with our community, we can strengthen the foundation of the Philharmonic and Dayton Performing Arts Alliance for the future.”

The union has launched a petition in reaction to the programming cuts.

Season subscriptions — both new and renewing — are on sale now. Packages are available for Ballet, Opera, Masterworks and the Family Series, while flexible options include the Create Your Own (three or more select performances) and FlexPass (vouchers redeemable for any performance) packages. Both Create Your Own and FlexPass allow audiences to combine performances from any genre into a single package.

To purchase or renew a subscription to DPAA’s 2026–27 season, visit the Schuster Center Box Office in person, call (937) 228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org.

DPAA offers its Members the special opportunity to buy individual tickets earlier than the public. The Members’ Presale begins July 23. The general sale begins July 30.