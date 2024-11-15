Breaking: 5-year-old girl found safe after getting on wrong bus in Dayton

Ed Dixon Gallery in downtown Dayton celebrates seventh anniversary

The Edward A. Dixon Gallery, located at 222 N. St. Clair St. in downtown Dayton, is celebrating its seventh anniversary. CONTRIBUTED
1 hour ago
The Edward A. Dixon Gallery, a commercial art gallery in downtown Dayton specializing in the exhibition, education, appreciation, and sale of international fine art, is celebrating its seventh anniversary with a new exhibition and fundraising campaign.

“Works Of Art,” which opened Nov. 1, features artwork from some of the artists the gallery regularly features including Cedric Michael Cox, Marilynn Page, Cynthia Kukla, and Paul Rienzo. The exhibition also features work from artist Alisa H. Workman, a new voice to the gallery.

“This will be the last exhibition of the year, but there are already several plans and request for exhibitions in 2025,” said Dixon, gallery owner.

In conjunction with the anniversary, Dixon has also created a fundraiser “to help ensure the gallery can continue to operate in its unique way, assisting emerging artists, being a safe space for all levels of art enthusiasts, reaching beyond state and international borders, and not shying away artists who believe in sharing a message with their art,” according to a news release.

A GoFundMe campaign launched at the end of September. Funds for the campaign will go toward operations, supporting artist pop-up exhibitions and public events.

“I wouldn’t put the ask out there if I didn’t think the business was headed in the right direction, but the continued community involvement and support lets me know the gallery’s presence is still wanted and needed,” Dixon said.

The gallery opened in 2017 on Ludlow Street in the shadow of the Dayton Arcade construction project. In 2022 the gallery moved to its current home inside the Opal building at 222 North St. Clair Street.

Exhibition hours are 12 to 5 p.m. Thursday, 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, and 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The gallery’s website is shop.eadgallery.com and features updates on hours of operation, new art and exhibitions.

