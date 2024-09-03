First Friday events this week include opening of peace exhibit, comedy improv and more

A new exhibit will open at The International Peace Museum at 10 N. Ludlow St. during the event. Entitled “PeacePost: Portraits of Peace from Every Country Around the World,” the exhibit is organized by NYC design studio Selman. The free opening night celebration runs 5-8 p.m.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Black Box Improv at 518 E. Third St. will also host a special performance from its “Midwestern Beef” comedy team. The show starts a 8 p.m. and tickets can be bought online.

Restaurants such as Lily’s Dayton at 329 E. Fifth St. are also taking part in the celebration, with Lily’s offering happy hour pricing from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Oregon Express at 336 E. Fifth St. will be hosting “Heartstig’s Beach Party” starting at 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear beach clothes and music will begin at 9 p.m. Tickets are $12, and all ages are welcome with a guardian.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Hip-hop performers Kwaj, Montana and Tyrnat, Dom Deshawn and Day Luster are partnering with the Yellow Cab Tavern at 700 E. Fourth St. for a special hip-hop night. This event starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $10.

The Gem City Tattoo Club, located at 436 E. Fifth St. will be celebrating First Friday with a special flash sale. From 12:30-7:30 p.m., the shop’s artists will offer their hundreds of traditional designs for a discounted $80-$100. This event is first come first serve.

A full list of participating businesses and events, courtesy of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, can be found at downtowndayton.org.

How to go

What: First Friday “Back-to-School” edition

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6

Location: Downtown Dayton

More info: downtowndayton.org