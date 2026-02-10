Breaking: ICE is in Springfield, DHS says. Here's what we know about its plans to mobilize

Halle Berry engaged to Dayton native Van Hunt after 6 years of dating

Van Hunt, left, and Halle Berry arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis/Invision/AP

Credit: Ashley Landis/Invision/AP

Van Hunt, left, and Halle Berry arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Lifestyles
By
45 minutes ago
X

Here comes the bride!

Academy Award winner Halle Berry announced her engagement to Dayton native Van Hunt Feb. 5 on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

“Of course I said ‘Yes’ I would marry him,” Berry told Fallon.

Berry, 59, and Hunt, 55, have been dating for nearly six years. They were introduced to each other during COVID by way of Hunt’s brother and grew closer virtually while quarantined.

They notably spoke about their relationship during their first televised interview together last June on “Today with Jenna & Friends.” Berry was particularly grateful she and Hunt developed a friendship first.

“Before we ever got together in any physical kind of way, I had fallen madly in love just through talking and telling and sharing all of our good, our bad, our dirty,” Berry told host Jenna Bush Hager. “We were completely honest.”

Hunt is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record producer. He released his debut album, “Van Hunt,” in 2004. In 2007 he won the Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals along with John Legend and Joss Stone for the tribute version of Sly & the Family Stone’s “Family Affair.”

ExploreBoy bands of early 2000s heading to Fraze Pavilion this summer

This will be Berry’s fourth marriage. She was previously married to baseball player David Justice from 1993 to 1997 and R&B singer Eric Benet from 2001 to 2005. Berry shares a daughter, Nahla, 17, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, and a son, Maceo, 11, with ex-husband Oliver Martinez, to whom she was married from 2013 to 2016.

Hunt is dad to a son from a previous relationship.

Halle Berry, left, and Van Hunt arrive at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Credit: Jordan Strauss

icon to expand image

Credit: Jordan Strauss

In Other News
1
Whisperz Speakeasy in West Carrollton will celebrate first year in...
2
Professional basketball coming to Middletown
3
Painting emotional abuse: Opening this week, art exhibit in Hamilton...
4
New in 2026: What is MyCare Ohio health insurance, and who’s eligible?
5
Valentine’s Day places to eat, drink in the Dayton region

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.