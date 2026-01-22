Hannah Beachler, Centerville High School grad, among 2026 Oscar nominees for historic ‘Sinners’

Speaking with Dayton Daily News last May, Beachler highlighted the importance of her research and bringing authenticity to various locales.

“First and foremost, it was about doing a lot of real research, understanding the time period and learning what the economy and the region was like in the Mississippi Delta, and really understanding the vernacular and intricate beauty of sawmills,” Beachler said. “We built the juke joint on location and on a stage as well and since all of the characters are in the juke joint, I wanted to be able to represent all of them in some way. And Ryan and I also talked about various needs in the blocking of the scenes, particularly what needed to be designed inside the juke joint.”

The New Orleans-based Beachler won the Oscar for 2018’s “Black Panther.” Her credits include “Fruitvale Station,” “Creed,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Miles Ahead,” “Dark Waters,” “No Sudden Move,” and the 2016 Academy Award and Golden Globe Award-winning best picture “Moonlight.” She also received an Emmy nomination for Beyonce’s visual album “Lemonade.”

In addition she made her Broadway debut in 2024 designing an Afrofuturistic spin on Dayton native Schele Williams’ rousing revival of “The Wiz,” which was performed at the Schuster Center last November.

For her “Sinners” contributions, Beachler also won best production design from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

The NEON in downtown Dayton is particularly excited for Beachler’s nomination and will also offer a return engagement of “Sinners” next week.

“I am thrilled for Hannah getting a second nomination after having already won,” said Jonathan McNeal, manager of The NEON. “She is breaking that ceiling and I love it. We’ve been watching her work on our screens for years and we’re just really excited for her continued success.”

The 98th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will take place Sunday, March 15 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and streamed live on Hulu.

For a complete list of nominees, visit oscars.org.