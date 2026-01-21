Arts news in the Dayton region: Muse Machine’s ‘Frozen,’ Dayton Art Institute prepares grand opening of feminist gallery and more

Caroline Kaibas (a dynamically conflicted and stern Elsa) and Muse newcomer Tabitha Powell (bubbly Anna) believably conveyed the rift between their estranged characters, particularly Kaibas’ icy dismissal of Anna’s rushed engagement to Prince Hans (charismatic Griffin Greear).

Kaibas also delivered a beautifully introspective rendition of “Dangerous to Dream” and a truly liberating “Let It Go.” The effervescent Powell brought perky excitement to “For the First Time in Forever” and joined Greear for a silly cute embrace of “Love Is an Open Door.”

Terrific supporting performers included: Elijah Ramos as practical Kristoff; Cooper Schairbaum as Kristoff’s faithful reindeer sidekick Sven; Landon Urlage as sunny Olaf (“In Summer” was an endearing knockout); Ben Pachin gleefully leading “Hygge” as proprietor Oaken; Josiah Watson (Pabbie) and Via Mongelli (Bulda) as Kristoff’s colorful adoptive parents spotlighted in the exuberant “Fixer Upper,” delightfully rooted in an earthy, modern dance aesthetic courtesy of Elzy; Adlee Albright (Young Anna), Marina Donoso (Young Elsa), Liliane Kiewitz (Queen Iduna) and Leonardo Portela (King Agnarr) smoothly establishing crucial familial bonds in the opening scenes; and Connor Czapor as the prickly Duke of Weselton.

It’s also important to note that Schairbaum and Urlage’s expressive puppetry skills would’ve made Julie Taymor proud.

In addition to music director Jeffrey Powell’s excellently balanced, all-student orchestra, Matthew Benjamin’s exquisite lighting and Jessica Drayton’s inviting projections, costume coordinators Traeln Hoover and Erin Rismiller outstandingly supervised an attractive array of outfits and accessories from Elsa’s stylish silver boots to the Search Party’s winter white attire in “Colder by the Minute.”

In the uplifting “Finale,” Elsa and Anna proudly proclaimed “let’s fill this world with light and love.” Their declaration was not only timely considering current events but a fitting reminder of the Muse Machine’s power to turn entertainment into inspiration.

Dayton Art Institute prepares grand opening of new gallery

The grand opening of the Dayton Art Institute’s Sara M. and Michelle Vance Waddell Gallery for Feminist Art, a gallery newly dedicated to feminist art and women artists, will take place Feb. 7 with a ribbon cutting beginning at 11:15 a.m.

The gallery has been made possible by a transformative gift of hundreds of works by local, national and international women artists from the Sara M. and Michelle Vance Waddell Collection. Gifted to the museum at the end of 2025, the nationally recognized collection focuses on feminist and socially engaged art and includes works by Cindy Sherman, Carolee Schneemann, Elizabeth Catlett, Ana Mendieta and many others.

The gallery will open with “Exploring Feminism” beginning Feb. 7 and continuing through Jan. 31, 2027.

“The three-part exhibition, in which artworks will come off view and be replaced by new works, will examine the origins, history and ongoing evolution of the feminist movement,” said the museum in a press release.

Sara Vance Waddell is a community advocate, philanthropist, animal rights and social justice advocate and art collector. Together with her wife, Michelle Vance Waddell, she has assembled one of the largest and most significant collections of women’s art in the Midwest. Their collection, which includes local, national and international artists, has been exhibited at the Dayton Art Institute, the Lubeznik Center for the Arts and the Museum of Contemporary Art Connecticut.

Dayton Art Institute is located at 456 Belmonte Park North. For more information, visit daytonartinstitute.org.

Dayton Live announces inaugural Emerging Artists Series

Dayton Live’s new Emerging Artists Series will provide financial support and resources to local artists to plan and produce their own show at the PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St.

“From stories about the resilience of the human spirit to self-discovery to deep introspection, the PNC Arts Annex stage will showcase the unique perspectives of our region’s artists while fostering community and arts engagement,” noted organizers in a press release.

“I’m excited about the three projects in our inaugural year because they represent the immense talent in our area, as well as projects that will benefit from the expertise at Dayton Live as they take the next step in their journey,” said Gary Minyard, Chief Creative Officer at Dayton Live in a press statement.

The inaugural lineup features:

“Stay Black and Die: A Worthy Offering” (March 27-28), an immersive experience offering “poignant snapshots from the life of a Black woman, tracing her journey from girlhood to adulthood as she reflects on what it means to navigate a shifting sense of identity while honoring the cultural legacy that shapes her.”

“Baritone Hue” (April 17-18), Leroy D. Bean’s one-person spoken word poetry performance “blends theatrical storytelling, lyrical verse and visual atmosphere to explore themes of faith, creative rebirth and Black cultural identity.” This engaging work premiered at the PNC Arts Annex in 2024.

“Shock Theater Live” (May 15-16), a multimedia rock-and-roll theater piece about five misfit kids and their favorite band, The Creepy Crawlers. “It’s loud, funny, heartfelt and a love letter to all the outsiders trying to belong.”