Historic ice cutting demonstration at Carriage Hill MetroPark is Sunday

In the aftermath of this week’s winter storm, the Dayton area is seeing low temperatures and a record-breaking amount of snow. While the weather may have caused local schools and businesses to temporarily close, an event this weekend wouldn’t exist without it.
On Sunday, the Carriage Hill MetroPark in Huber Heights will host a historic ice cutting demonstration on Cedar Lake. This event will teach guests the ways in which farmers would harvest and store ice during the 1880s.
“While this demonstration does not take place each year, consistent winter conditions have made it so that the ice on Cedar Lake is thick enough to safely cut,” the organization said.
Staff from the park will use era appropriate tools to saw into the lake, before loading the ice blocks by hand onto horse-drawn wagons.
The event is set to begin at 10 a.m. on Feb. 1. There is no scheduled end time, as it is dependent on how long staff and horses will be able to safely stay outdoors.
How to go
What: Carriage Hill MetroPark Historic Ice Cutting Demonstration
When: 10 a.m. Feb. 1
Location: 7891 E. Shull Road, Huber Heights
More info: Facebook
