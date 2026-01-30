Historic ice cutting demonstration at Carriage Hill MetroPark is Sunday

Breaking: Defense attorney collapses, halting sentencing for man convicted of killing Uber driver

This event will teach guests the ways in which farmers would harvest and store ice during the 1880s.
Carriage Hill MetroPark will host a historic ice cutting event on Cedar Lake Feb. 1, 2025. Contributed

In the aftermath of this week’s winter storm, the Dayton area is seeing low temperatures and a record-breaking amount of snow. While the weather may have caused local schools and businesses to temporarily close, an event this weekend wouldn’t exist without it.

ExploreSee also: Things to do in Dayton this weekend: Ohayocon, Bloody Mary Showdown, Bad Bunny Laser Light Show and more

On Sunday, the Carriage Hill MetroPark in Huber Heights will host a historic ice cutting demonstration on Cedar Lake. This event will teach guests the ways in which farmers would harvest and store ice during the 1880s.

“While this demonstration does not take place each year, consistent winter conditions have made it so that the ice on Cedar Lake is thick enough to safely cut,” the organization said.

Staff from the park will use era appropriate tools to saw into the lake, before loading the ice blocks by hand onto horse-drawn wagons.

The event is set to begin at 10 a.m. on Feb. 1. There is no scheduled end time, as it is dependent on how long staff and horses will be able to safely stay outdoors.

How to go

What: Carriage Hill MetroPark Historic Ice Cutting Demonstration

When: 10 a.m. Feb. 1

Location: 7891 E. Shull Road, Huber Heights

More info: Facebook

Born and raised in the Dayton area, Alex Cutler has always had a deep passion for the city and its history.  In 2022, he received his degrees in Multimedia Journalism and Communications from Sinclair Community College.