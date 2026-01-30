Historic ice cutting demonstration at Carriage Hill MetroPark is Sunday

On Sunday, the Carriage Hill MetroPark in Huber Heights will host a historic ice cutting demonstration on Cedar Lake. This event will teach guests the ways in which farmers would harvest and store ice during the 1880s.

“While this demonstration does not take place each year, consistent winter conditions have made it so that the ice on Cedar Lake is thick enough to safely cut,” the organization said.

Staff from the park will use era appropriate tools to saw into the lake, before loading the ice blocks by hand onto horse-drawn wagons.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

The event is set to begin at 10 a.m. on Feb. 1. There is no scheduled end time, as it is dependent on how long staff and horses will be able to safely stay outdoors.

How to go

What: Carriage Hill MetroPark Historic Ice Cutting Demonstration

When: 10 a.m. Feb. 1

Location: 7891 E. Shull Road, Huber Heights

More info: Facebook