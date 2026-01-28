Things to do in Dayton this weekend: Ohayocon, Bloody Mary Showdown, Bad Bunny Laser Light Show and more

Festivals and conventions

Ohayocon 2026: Jan. 30-Feb. 1 at 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton. More info: Three-day anime convention featuring cosplay competitions, vendors, video game tournaments, panels and more.

Arcade Commons January: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 31 at 15 W. Fourth St., Dayton. More info: Dayton Arcade is set to have local vendors, wellness experiences, yoga and other activities during this event.

Full Moon Markets Imbolc Gathering: 4-11 p.m. Jan. 31 at 319 S. Second St., Miamisburg. More info: Event offering seasonal food and beverages inspired by ancient Celtic tradition, alongside crafters and other artisans.

Theater and Music

Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny Laser Light Shows: 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Jan. 30 at 2600 DeWeese Parkway, Dayton. More info: Special effect shows set to the music of the popular artists. Boonshoft members receive a discount on tickets.

Fairbanks 142 at Hidden Gem Music Club: 8 p.m. Jan. 31 at 455 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton. More info: Grateful Dead tribute show. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Ithika at Kingspoint Pub: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Jan. 31 at 4660 Wilmington Pike, Kettering. More info: Rock performance from popular Dayton-area band.

Filmmaker Bob Poole: In the Footsteps of Giants: 3 p.m. Feb. 1 at 138 N. Main St., Dayton. More info: Talk from Emmy Award-winning wildlife cinematographer known for his extensive work with elephants. Part of Dayton Live’s Perspectives speaker series at Victoria Theatre.

Food and dining

Loose Ends Brewing Plants and Beer event: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 31 at 890 S. Main St., Centerville. More info: Event featuring rare and common plants for sale, plant bingo, raffles and more. No ticket required.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Jonny D’s Bar One Year Anniversary Party: 6 p.m. Jan. 31 at 4308 Springfield St., Riverside. More info: Drink specials, live music, a raffle, karaoke and more will be offered at this anniversary celebration.

10th annual Bloody Mary Showdown: Noon Feb. 1 at 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton. More info: Competition featuring bartenders from across the Dayton area. Audience will decide the winners.

Other events

99 Cent Sale at Second Harvest Thrift Store: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 31 at 4004 Woofcliffe Ave., Dayton. More info: All in-store items priced less than $20 will be 99 cents, and items priced more than $20 will be half off.

Russ Nature Reserve Snow Moon Hike: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at 2380 Kemp Road, Beavercreek. More info: Free hiking event under the full moon. Well-behaved dogs are allowed. No registration required.