Things to do in Dayton and the region this weekend: ‘Stranger Things’ trivia, a Journey tribute and more

Piqua Public Library Snowman Hunt

When: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Dec. 26 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 27

Location: 116 W. High St., Piqua

Description: This weekend, snowmen will be scattered across the Piqua Public Library, and families will be challenged to find them. Guests can begin the hunt by picking up a guide at the Children’s Department desk.

‘Die Hard’ screening at the Plaza Theatre

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 26 and 4 p.m. Dec. 27

Location: 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg

Description: In the past several years, a viral debate has spread online, discussing whether the 1988 action film “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie. Miamiburg’s Plaza Theatre seems to think it qualifies, as the venue will host two “Die Hard” screenings this weekend.

The Holidays with Tasting Colour and Magik Static

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 26

Location: 336 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Description: The Oregon Express will be bringing together two Dayton-area bands for a free concert on Friday night. Tasting Colour, the first to be featured, is an improve-focused band inspired by several genres. They will be joined by Magik Static, a group known for mixing soul, electronica, jazz and R&B. Music will begin at 8 p.m.

Newport Aquarium ‘Nauti Or Nice’ event

When: 7:15-11 p.m. Dec. 26

Location: 1 Aquarium Way, Newport, Ky.

Description: This Friday, the Newport Aquarium will host an after-hours party to mark the end of the holiday season. Guests are encouraged come dressed in their “tackiest Christmas garb” for an ugly sweater contest, with the event also set to offer dancing, seasonal drinks and food, a holiday silent disco and more. Attendees can also explore the aquarium decked out in seasonal décor. This event is only for those age 21 and older.

E5C4P3: The Journey Tribute

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 26

Location: 342 Ludlow Ave., Cincinnati

Description: One of the most popular Journey tribute bands, E5C4P3 will perform at Cincinnati’s Ludlow Garage Friday night. Together for over 30 years, the act recreates the experience of a Journey concert with accurate covers and appropriate attire.

Middletown horse-drawn carriage rides

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

When: 3-6 p.m. Dec. 27

Location: Corner of Central Avenue and South Broad Street

Description: The city of Middletown will be offering free horse-drawn carriage rides to those visiting Governor’s Square Saturday afternoon. Animals are not permitted in the carriages.

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Skate Night

Credit: AP Credit: AP

When: 5-9 p.m. Dec. 27

Location: 10 E Main St., Springfield

Description: This Saturday, the Greater Springfield Partnership will host an ice-skating event themed after the smash-hit film “KPop Demon Hunters.” Guests are encouraged to hit the ice dressed as characters from the movie, and there will also be a meet-and-great featuring Rumi, Mira and Zoey.

Boonshoft Museum of Discovery Laser Show: Holiday Magic

When: 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27

Location: 2600 Deweese Parkway, Dayton

Description: The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery’s upcoming laser show will feature classic holiday tunes accompanied by complex light animations. Food and drink will be available at the venue’s Eco Eatery. Each ticket also includes admission into the museum.

Noise After Noel

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 27

Location: 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

Description: This Saturday, the Hidden Gem Music Club will host a “post-Christmas purge of sound, sweat and synthetic fury” with its Noise after Noel industrial music show. Featuring hardcore acts such as Dark Machine Nation, Agent Synner and more, this event is designed for those looking for something different than the season’s usual musical offerings.

'Stranger Things’ Trivia at Grainworks Brewing Company

When: 5-7 p.m. Dec. 28

Location: 7790 Service Center Drive, West Chester Twp.

Description: To celebrate the release of the show’s fifth season, Grainworks Brewing Company will host a four-round trivia night themed to “Stranger Things.” Teams can have a maximum of six people. This event is free and will feature prizes.