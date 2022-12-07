It’s possible to cut grocery costs as prices rise

Switching to generic brands can immediately bring about savings over “premium” counterparts. Generics cost less because manufacturers don’t have to offset the cost of advertising. Many generic brands are made in the same facilities that produce name brand items.

Plan weekly (or monthly) meals

Take a few moments to jot down meal ideas for the week. This can streamline the process of buying meals and help a person use fewer ingredients. Plus, meal plans can be based around which items are on sale. One can meal plan from scratch, or utilize a meal plan from a website that helps utilize all ingredients in various ways, such as turning leftover meatloaf from one night into sloppy Joes on another.

Stick to a list

When meal planning, check out the pantry first to see what’s on hand, and then mark down the items needed. Buy only what is listed, resisting the urge to make impulse purchases. For those who canÕt avoid throwing a few extra items in the wagon, utilize stores’ shop from home services, where it’s possible to keep track of what’s being spent in real time. Simply check out and then do a curbside pickup.

Check product prices

When comparing prices, be sure to check out the net item, net pound or net ounce price. This enables shoppers to see if a sale is really a value, including whether itÕs best to buy pre-packaged products or individual items.

Consider cheaper meals

Make the bulk of meals with less expensive ingredients, such as beans, whole grains and vegetables. Chicken drumsticks or thighs are generally cheaper than steaks or even chicken breasts and cutlets.

Reduce reliance on bottled beverages

Opt for water at home rather than bottled, if possible. Purchase iced tea powder or tea bags and whip up brews. Water with lemon juice can replace lemonade.

These are just a few ways to save money on groceries as prices continue to rise.