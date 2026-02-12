Jamaal Durr views Black fatherhood as ‘a means of historical correction’

“It is essential to bring voice and visibility to the positive societal impact that Black men have,” said Karlos L. Marshall, director of community impact and innovation for Dayton Metro Library. “Despite widely held misconceptions, we are highly engaged with our families, in the community and within various professional sectors.”

In celebration of Black History Month, the Dayton Daily News is spotlighting each recipient as they share important insights about fatherhood and giving back to the community.

‘I really keep the aspect of responsibility at the forefront of my mind’

Durr, a native of Lima, lives in Dayton’s Patterson Park neighborhood with his fiancé, Te’Jal Cartwright, and her son, Luke. He also has two daughters from a previous relationship. He values fatherhood and was grateful to be included among this year’s honorees.

“It was a very pleasant surprise,” said Durr, 33. “Upon receiving the news it definitely felt like a high honor. I was super appreciative to Te’Jal for making the recommendation based on how she has seen me operate in the parental space. I definitely take fatherhood very seriously.”

Durr’s oldest daughter is 12. He has enjoyed embracing the insights and challenges that comes with parental guidance at such a pivotal age.

“I want to support her in her extracurriculars and sports,” he said. “We’re learning how to be a good teammate and learning how to lose and win. We’re learning how to make and sustain solid friendships. I really keep the aspect of responsibility at the forefront of my mind. My children are here because of me so it is my job to take care of them and guide them to the best of my ability.”

As a father he said understanding is key to how he embodies love, courage and commitment in his daily and family life.

“I try not to give much thought to the stereotype, as it’s not something I wish to fuel, but planes that land safely never make the news so I think it is important to note/document when things are going right,” he said.

“The biggest aspect of my daily life that helps to fuel love/courage/commitment is leading with understanding. I am merely a guide to help those that I’ve helped to bring to this world navigate it as best they can. Some lessons they’ll learn from me, many will come from life experience. No matter how the chips fall, I am still here to assist.”

‘I view Black fatherhood and our presence as a means of historical correction’

At the aforementioned ceremony, Durr was particularly happy to be joined by his father, Jamie Fisher. Knowing Jamie was able to attend such a special recognition reminded him of why he places great importance on being present for his children.

“Everything I’ve done has really been to ensure I am able to provide my children a great life,” he said. “In my personal experience, my father was there half the time. When he was around and present things were great and when he wasn’t around, sometimes for years at a time, I remember what that was like as well, especially as I got into my formative, adolescent years and reflecting on some really adverse moments when I really needed him and he couldn’t be there.

“So I just always wanted to make sure I was present and accessible to my children at all times. I share parenting with their mother but when I don’t have them I’m on call 24/7. Whenever they need me or there is an emergency I want to be there,” he said.

Durr also feels the urge to break the generational cycle within his lineage.

“I view Black fatherhood and our presence as a means of historical correction, especially as I think of generations before us where fathers being present and in the home has become a bit less prominent,” he said. “My father didn’t grow up with his father and my grandfather didn’t grow up with his father. The idea of breaking the cycle definitely feels like a part of my duty. But with my children, the biggest thing is just being the teacher, being able to have as many teaching moments about life, school and grief as possible. My 12-year-old likes to join me in the kitchen to cook. So just honing in on teaching moments, instilling my children with enough knowledge and wisdom as I can, is important.”

Durr honed his artistry at Stivers School for the Arts and also studied architecture at Pratt Institute in New York. His artworks have also been exhibited at The Contemporary Dayton, ADC Fine Art Gallery in Cincinnati, Diverse the Columbus Cultural Arts and Springfield Museum of Art.

Last year he received a Montgomery County Artist Opportunity Grant and continues to showcase his pedigree to the fullest. He is currently working on a new work, an oil on canvas, titled “Heavenly Minded.”

“I’m in the process of creating a new body of work,” he said. “It explores the tension between chaos and composure, which is something that will debut probably in the second half of 2026.”

Durr hopes Flowers for Fathers continues to make a positive impact for Black fatherhood representation in the Dayton community.

“I feel that men in general, especially in our communities, we aren’t seeking validation a lot of times,” he said. “I feel that women are better about celebrating themselves, each other and even celebrating us men. So, for Karlos to celebrate us, and provide space for that, I think it was immensely valuable. I think men need to give themselves permission to do things like this — not only for themselves but to inspire other men to do the same as we constantly seek out joy and happiness in this human experience. To be able to celebrate ourselves and other men in this way is in alignment with that. It’s a source of joy."