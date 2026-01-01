January freebies: Free things to do in Dayton and the region

Poppets Coffee & Tea Comedy Showcase

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 2

Location: 1006 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

Description: Poppets Coffee & Tea is celebrating their grand opening and five-year anniversary with this comedy showcase hosted by Mike Shea (Gem City Comedy) and headlined by special guest Jerrel Beamon. The show also features Nick Taylor, Nick Osman, Joe Young and Pdot TheGodSon.

Dan Cleary: Five Views of Ohio

When: Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7. Exhibit continues through Jan. 31.

Location: The Contemporary, 25 W. Fourth St., Dayton

Description: “Dan Cleary: Five Views of Ohio” continues the Dayton-based artist’s “thoughtful, quietly evocative photographs of Midwestern landscapes and cityscapes.”

Edible Landscapes

When: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 8

Location: Dayton Metro Library – Burkhardt Branch, 4680 Burkhardt Ave.

Description: Learn how to change your lawn from grass to food in this class taught by a Master Gardener.

Time Capsule Dedication

When: 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 8

Location: David’s Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Road, Dayton

Description: David’s Cemetery kicks off its 200th anniversary by unveiling and dedicating a custom made time capsule. The time capsule will contain items collected throughout 2026 and will be designated to be opened in 2126 in celebration of the 300th anniversary. The dedication will take place in the Community Mausoleum Chapel.

Free Dental Clinic Day

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10

Location: 314 S. River St., Franklin

Description: Bright Smiles Community Outreach Coalition and Franklin Dental collaborate to provide X-rays, big fillings, tooth removal and oral cancer screenings for ages 18 and older only.

Explore How to reduce holiday waste and recycle during the busiest time of the year

Winter Hiking at Twin Creek MetroPark

When: 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 14

Location: Twin Creek MetroPark, 9688 Eby Road, Germantown

Description: Enjoy an opportunity to learn about winter hiking and stay active as a new year dawns. Be prepared to dress with multiple layers and also bring water. The hike is weather dependent.

Meet the Animals with Boonshoft

When: 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15

Location: Bellbrook Sugarcreek Park District, 2751 Washington Mill Rd., Bellbrook

Description: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery offers a chance to “get an up-close look at these special critters as you learn about special adaptations and maybe even touch one!”

Credit: Matt Silver Credit: Matt Silver

Four Seasons of Interest in Your Garden

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15

Location: Dayton Metro Library — Miami Township Branch, 2718 Lyons Road, Miamisburg

Description: This session offers practical tips for a garden that offers color, texture and beauty through all four seasons. “Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just getting started, this program will inspire you to think beyond the growing season and create a landscape that delights in every season.”

Shakespeare Lecture Series

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15

Location: Dayton Metro Library — Wilmington-Stroop Branch, 3980 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

Description: Gem City Groundlings, Dayton’s newest theater company, will provide a lecture about Shakespeare’s kings who grapple with legitimacy, ambition, loyalty and the consequences of political upheaval in such works as “Henry V,” “Richard II,” “Macbeth” and “King Lear.”

Martin Luther King Jr. Musical Concert

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 18

Location: Christian Life Center, Little York Rd., Vandalia

Description: A concert in celebration of the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial March

When: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 19

Location: 1323 W. Third St., Dayton

Description: March begins near Drew Health Center and ends at Sinclair Community College, Building 12.

‘The Fire Inside’ at The NEON

When: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 19

Location: The NEON, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Description: This free Martin Luther King Jr. Day screening of the 2024 teen boxing drama “The Fire Inside” will be followed by a discussion led by newly elected Dayton City Commissioner Darius Beckham. Tickets will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Doors open at 10:15 a.m. Complimentary food/snacks will be provided.

Healthy Houseplants

When: 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21

Location: Dayton Metro Library — Northwest Branch, 2410 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton

Description: Learn about the basics of houseplants with an Ohio State University Extension Master Gardener Volunteer. Learn how to help your houseplants thrive with the right soil, pot, water and light.

Seed Swap

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 24

Location: Bellbrook Sugarcreek Park District, 2751 Washington Mill Rd., Bellbrook

Description: The Bellbrook Sugarcreek Seed Swap is a family-friendly event with complementary refreshments, activities for children and a short informational presentation. You do not need to bring seeds to attend.

Annual Community Supported Agriculture Fair

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25

Location: 2nd Street Market, 600 E. Second St., Dayton

Description: Learn how you can start buying local and eating healthy by signing up for a box of seasonal, fresh produce this coming growing season. Buying locally helps support these farmers and the local economy. This program is free for all ages. No registration is required.

Cinephile Club

When: 12-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 29

Location: Wright Memorial Public Library, 1776 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood

Description: Do you love movies? Consider joining this club which gathers monthly to watch and discuss a variety of films. Come as you are and take a seat. Drop-ins welcome.

SUBMIT EVENTS

Want something highlighted in February? Email russell.florence@coxinc.com.