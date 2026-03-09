Kings Island to host auction with more than 100 items from defunct ride

Kings Island will sell off props and sets from its now-defunct Boo Blasters on Boo Hill attraction.

Photos courtesy of Kings Island
Kings Island has announced it will be hosting an online auction later this month, featuring more than 100 items from the now-defunct Boo Blasters on Boo Hill attraction.

This everything must “ghoul” sale will begin March 18 and last through March 27.

Figures, sets and props from across the attraction and its queue are up for sale, including various ghosts, tombstones, haunted trees, skeletons, signs and scare tonic potions. One guest can even take home the scoreboard which appeared at the end of the ride.

“This is an incredible way for park fans to pay their final respects to the former ride and own a piece of Kings Island history,” said Steve Ryan, director of retail at Kings Island. “From the ride’s most well-known scenes to signage, props and more, Boo Blasters on Boo Hill can live on inside the homes of its devoted riders.”

Opening in 2003 as Scooby Doo and the Haunted Castle, this shooting dark ride attraction replaced the original Phantom Theater ride. After Kings Island was purchased by Cedar Fair in 2006, the park removed all mention of Scooby and his friends, rebranding the attraction to “Boo Blasters on Boo Hill” in 2010.

It operated as Boo Blasters for 15 years, closing last August to make way for the brand-new Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare, which is set to open later this year.

Kings Island is located at 6300 Kings Island Drive in Mason. For more information on the auction, check out merch.cedarfair.com.

