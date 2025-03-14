List: Easter egg hunts and events across the Dayton region

When: 10-11:30 a.m. April 5

Location: Miami Valley South Stadium, 3757 Upper Bellbrook Road, Bellbrook

More info: Children will hunt for eggs dropped from a helicopter at this unique gathering. There will be separate categories for children up to age 3, children age 4 to 8, children age 9 to 12, and a hunt friendly for children with accessible needs.

When: 4-5 p.m. April 5

Location: Fairborn Community Park Shelter 2, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn

More info: The city of Fairborn will host a special Easter Egg Hunt specifically for dogs. Instead of candy, eggs will be filled with dog treats. All dogs participating must be friendly, kept on a leash at all times and up-to-date with their vaccinations.

When: 6-7 p.m. April 5

Location: Fairborn Community Park Shelter 2, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn

More info: The city of Fairborn will host a special egg hunt open to those of all abilities. Every egg in this hunt will contain a prize. Adults and caregivers may attend free of charge and assist participants.

When: 10:30 a.m. April 12. Guests are recommended to arrive by 10:15. a.m. Easter Bunny arrives at 9:45 a.m.

Location: Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd., Englewood

More info: Guests will be able to meet the Easter Bunny. This event is for children under age 8.

When: 10-11 a.m. April 12

Location: 1111 Stonequarry Road, Vandalia

More info: The Underwater Easter Egg Hunt will feature children age 3 to 12 hunting for eggs to redeem for various prizes. After the hunt, older children are allowed to swim at the facility’s pool. The registration deadline is April 9.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. April 12

Location: 10688 Dayton-Lebanon Pike, Dayton

More info: The Centerville Community Church will host its annual egg hunt regardless of weather. At 10 a.m., the church will serve coffee and donuts, followed by the start of the egg hunt at 10:15 a.m.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 13

Location: Pinspiration Dayton, 6116 Wilmington Pike, Sugarcreek Township

More info: The Easter Bunny will visit craft studio Pinspiration Dayton and bring along his fuzzy friends. Guests will be able to meet the live bunnies and take a photo with the Easter Bunny. There will also be crafts for children. The first 30 guests will receive a goodie bag.

When: 10 a.m.-noon April 19

Location: 601 S. Hickory St., Dayton

More info: Historic South Park’s annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held in a new location this year: South Park Green. Guests are encouraged to bring their own egg baskets. Eggs will be filled with candy and prizes. The organization also asks families help empty the eggs so they can be reused in future hunts.

When: 10-noon April 19

Location: 1850 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek

More info: Beavercreek’s Be Hope Church will host a special event for children up to the fifth grade. Across the venue, there will be several stations set up with candy-filled eggs and activities.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 19

Location: Vandalia Recreation Center, 1111 Stonequarry Road, Vandalia

More info: The Vandalia Recreation Center will celebrate Easter with a special “Eggstravaganza.” This event is set to feature baby goat petting, face painting, games and an Easter egg hunt.

When: 2 p.m. April 20

Location: 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

More info: Young’s Jersey Dairy’s free, annual festivities will feature multiple hunts for different age groups: 2 p.m. for children age 4 and under; 2:20 p.m. for those age 5 to 7; and 2:40 p.m. for children age 8 to 10. There will be more than 10,000 hard-boiled and dyed eggs for participants to find.

When: 2-3 p.m. April 20

Location: Fairborn YMCA, 300 S. Central Ave., Fairborn

More info: More details are forthcoming.

