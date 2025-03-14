List: Easter egg hunts and events across the Dayton region

Easter is almost here and businesses across the Dayton area are celebrating with craft events, meet and greets, egg hunts and more. Here is a guide to Easter events in the Miami Valley:
🐰Jon Pemberton & Associates Easter Egg Helicopter Drop
When: 10-11:30 a.m. April 5
Location: Miami Valley South Stadium, 3757 Upper Bellbrook Road, Bellbrook
More info: Children will hunt for eggs dropped from a helicopter at this unique gathering. There will be separate categories for children up to age 3, children age 4 to 8, children age 9 to 12, and a hunt friendly for children with accessible needs.
🐰Paws in the Park Egg Hunt
When: 4-5 p.m. April 5
Location: Fairborn Community Park Shelter 2, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn
More info: The city of Fairborn will host a special Easter Egg Hunt specifically for dogs. Instead of candy, eggs will be filled with dog treats. All dogs participating must be friendly, kept on a leash at all times and up-to-date with their vaccinations.
🐰Egg-extra Special Adaptive Egg Hunt
When: 6-7 p.m. April 5
Location: Fairborn Community Park Shelter 2, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn
More info: The city of Fairborn will host a special egg hunt open to those of all abilities. Every egg in this hunt will contain a prize. Adults and caregivers may attend free of charge and assist participants.
🐰Englewood Easter Egg Hunt
When: 10:30 a.m. April 12. Guests are recommended to arrive by 10:15. a.m. Easter Bunny arrives at 9:45 a.m.
Location: Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd., Englewood
More info: Guests will be able to meet the Easter Bunny. This event is for children under age 8.
🐰Vandalia Underwater Easter Egg Hunt
When: 10-11 a.m. April 12
Location: 1111 Stonequarry Road, Vandalia
More info: The Underwater Easter Egg Hunt will feature children age 3 to 12 hunting for eggs to redeem for various prizes. After the hunt, older children are allowed to swim at the facility’s pool. The registration deadline is April 9.
🐰Centerville Community Church Easter Egg Hunt
When: 10-11:30 a.m. April 12
Location: 10688 Dayton-Lebanon Pike, Dayton
More info: The Centerville Community Church will host its annual egg hunt regardless of weather. At 10 a.m., the church will serve coffee and donuts, followed by the start of the egg hunt at 10:15 a.m.
🐰Photos with the Easter Bunny and Live Bunnies
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 13
Location: Pinspiration Dayton, 6116 Wilmington Pike, Sugarcreek Township
More info: The Easter Bunny will visit craft studio Pinspiration Dayton and bring along his fuzzy friends. Guests will be able to meet the live bunnies and take a photo with the Easter Bunny. There will also be crafts for children. The first 30 guests will receive a goodie bag.
🐰Historic South Park Easter Egg Hunt
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
When: 10 a.m.-noon April 19
Location: 601 S. Hickory St., Dayton
More info: Historic South Park’s annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held in a new location this year: South Park Green. Guests are encouraged to bring their own egg baskets. Eggs will be filled with candy and prizes. The organization also asks families help empty the eggs so they can be reused in future hunts.
🐰Be Hope Bunny Trail
When: 10-noon April 19
Location: 1850 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek
More info: Beavercreek’s Be Hope Church will host a special event for children up to the fifth grade. Across the venue, there will be several stations set up with candy-filled eggs and activities.
🐰Vandalia Easter Eggstravaganza
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 19
Location: Vandalia Recreation Center, 1111 Stonequarry Road, Vandalia
More info: The Vandalia Recreation Center will celebrate Easter with a special “Eggstravaganza.” This event is set to feature baby goat petting, face painting, games and an Easter egg hunt.
🐰Young’s Jersey Dairy Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
When: 2 p.m. April 20
Location: 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs
More info: Young’s Jersey Dairy’s free, annual festivities will feature multiple hunts for different age groups: 2 p.m. for children age 4 and under; 2:20 p.m. for those age 5 to 7; and 2:40 p.m. for children age 8 to 10. There will be more than 10,000 hard-boiled and dyed eggs for participants to find.
🐰Fairborn Community Easter Egg Hunt
When: 2-3 p.m. April 20
Location: Fairborn YMCA, 300 S. Central Ave., Fairborn
More info: More details are forthcoming.
Submit your event
Don’t see your group’s event on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com to get it added.
About the Author