Local arts roundup: Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart’s insightful conversation at Schuster Center; Kettering Children’s Choir up for $10K award

Unsurprisingly, politics was top of mind, often garnering applause thanks to insights that seemed like a call to action (or revolution?) for the very attentive, sold-out crowd yearning for reassurance.

“The presidency is supposed to age the president not the people — I’m exhausted,” quipped Stewart, who was humorously asked during the Q&A portion to run for president in 2028 even though he supports California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Although the bulk of the two-hour conversation was devoted to politics, leaning mostly on Stewart’s perspectives, Chappelle still had plenty of zingers throughout the night: “I don’t know anybody in the Epstein files but I know everybody in the Diddy files.”

Jokes aside, in addition to referencing W.E.B. DuBois’ “wages of whiteness” theory, Chappelle praised Dayton’s resilience following the 2019 Oregon District mass shooting (“nobody stood up like Dayton”) and mentioned his intent to open a comedy club in the Oregon District within a year and a half.

The endearing friendship between the dynamic duo was also on full display. Stewart particularly shared fond memories of performing at Chappelle’s shows at Wirrig Pavilion in Yellow Springs during COVID, an experience he comically regarded as “the new Jerusalem.”

Overall, Chappelle and Stewart’s laughter, camaraderie and genuine desire for change in America was the unifying balm Dayton needed in today’s chaotic climate.

Kettering Children’s Choir a finalist for award

Kettering Children’s Choir has been selected as a finalist for a $10,000 GBU Foundation Community Builder Award.

The choir is among seven finalists vying for the award from the GBU Foundation, a nonprofit established in 1963.

“Our merit-based scholarships support deserving students while our community grants aid local organizations,” the foundation noted in a press release.

Public voting continues through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28. If you’d like to vote, visit gbu.org/foundation and vote for the choir in the Community Builder category. You do not have to be a member of GBU to be able to vote.

“This award would make a huge difference for our choir,” said artistic director Christina Smith in a press statement. “It would enable us to offer the life-changing experience of KCC membership to talented young singers in our area who might not otherwise be able to afford it.”

Founded in 1986, Kettering Children’s Choir includes almost 100 singers from nine counties and 30 Miami Valley communities.

Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame accepting nominations

Nominations are being accepted for the Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame was created to honor local theatre artists and patrons of the arts whose lifelong participation, innovation and creativity have helped to influence the Dayton arts culture.

Credit: DEBRA STRAUSS Credit: DEBRA STRAUSS

Anyone wishing to nominate a candidate (including oneself) for consideration is required to submit a letter of nomination outlining the actions, influences and impact noted above. This letter of nomination must also be accompanied by two supporting letters for the nominee. These three letters must be forwarded to the Hall of Fame committee at the same time and in one email.

Send letters by email to Debra Kent at dannkent@aol.com. Deadline is midnight Saturday, May 9.

Wright State presents Tony-winning ‘History Boys’

Wright State University will present Alan Bennett’s 2006 Tony Award-winning dramedy “The History Boys” Feb. 20-March 1 .

Staged by guest director Jason Podplesky, the play follows an unruly bunch of bright, funny senior boys in a British boarding school and their vastly different educators.

“Playwright Alan Bennett raises — with gentle wit and pitch-perfect command of character — not only universal questions about the nature of history and how it is taught but also questions about the purpose of education today," according to press notes.

How to go: 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays in the Festival Playhouse of the Creative Arts Center at Wright State, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton. Tickets: $15-$25. Call 937-775-2500 or visit liberal-arts.wright.edu/fine-and-performing-arts/theatre-productions/the-history-boys

Yellow Springs Film Festival founder participates in Sundance Film Festival panel

Eric Mahoney, founder, executive director and programmer of the Yellow Springs Film Festival, recently participated in a panel discussion at the Sundance Film Festival hosted by the Hollywood Reporter and centered on film in Ohio.

The panel included Molly Kreuzman, program director for Ohio Goes to the Movies, Katelyn Russo, executive director of Medici Museum of Art in Howland, Oh, and filmmaker Jos Osbeck.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“It was a great conversation about filmmaking in Ohio, exhibiting films and keeping that industry alive and relevant,” Mahoney said.

To view the discussion visit youtube.com.