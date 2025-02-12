Local premiere of Edwin C. Moses documentary happening at The Neon in March

“As an African-American athlete he overcomes obstacles life throws at him,” according to press notes. “Without a coach and without support he teaches himself the toughest discipline in track and field, the 400-meter hurdles — depicted as ‘maneater’ by athletes and runners alike — and creates a historic winning streak that leaves his competitors, fans and journalists puzzled."

The streak notably spanned nine years, nine months and nine days. In addition to winning three Olympic medals and holding four world records, he’s emeritus chair of the United States Anti-Doping Agency and once headed the education committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The documentary is produced by Leopold Hoesch of Broadview Pictures and is directed by Michael Wech.

In April 2023, the German film crew came along with Moses — who lives in Atlanta — when he talked to athletes and handed out medals at Edwin Moses Relays (formerly the Dayton Relays) at Welcome Stadium located on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.

“I describe a pre-dystopian African American family existence,” Moses previously told the Dayton Daily News. “A lot of these young people don’t know what it used to be like. And they had no idea that it was embedded in the film. That’s what makes this story different. It’s not an inner-city-ghetto, mother-only, rags-to-riches story. It’s a story about academics and leadership and a strong foundation.”

Moses will be in attendance at both screenings, which will take place at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 and will go on sale Friday. For tickets or more information, visit neonmovies.com.

The Neon is located at 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton.

Tom Archdeacon contributed to this article.