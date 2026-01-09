Looking for a Nintendo Switch 2 in the Dayton area? Here’s where to check

The Nintendo Switch 2, the successor to the hugely popular video game console/handheld hybrid, proved to be one of the most sought-after items during the 2025 holiday season.
The console has been hard to find since its release last June, with shortages happening across the globe.
The Switch 2 launched with Mario Kart World, a new entry in the popular racing franchise. Since then, Nintendo has bolstered the new console’s lineup with games like Donkey Kong Bananza, Pokémon Legends Z-A, Kirby Air Riders and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.
There are also a number of high-profile releases coming in the near future, from both Nintendo and other companies in the industry. This include Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Resident Evil Requiem, Mario Tennis Fever and The Duskbloods, the newest game from Elden Ring developer FromSoftware.
The Nintendo Switch 2 typically retails for $449.99, with Nintendo offering a bundle which includes the console and a digital version of Mario Kart World. The game retails for $80, so this bundle has proven especially hard to find. Additionally, Nintendo has ended production on the Mario Kart version of the console, so it is only a matter a time before it disappears from store shelves.
For those looking to pick up a Switch 2 in the Dayton area, here’s where to look, although availability may vary depending on time and location:
🕹️Best Buy
Online listing: bestbuy.com
Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday
Address: 2907 Centre Drive, Fairborn
Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday
Address: 131 Mall Woods Drive, Dayton
Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday
Address: 1709 N. Bechtle Ave., Springfield
Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday
Address: 3435 Princeton Road, Hamilton
🕹️Walmart
Online listing: walmart.com (system only) or walmart.com (Mario Kart World bundle)
Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily
Address: 3360 Pentagon Blvd., Beavercreek
Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily
Address: 70 Hospitality Drive, Xenia
Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily
Address: 7680 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights
Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily
Address: 200 S. Tuttle Road, Springfield
Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily
Address: 7725 Hoke Road, Englewood
Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily
Address: 1701 W. Dorothy Lane, Moraine
Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily
Address: 1275 E. Second St., Franklin
Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily
Address: 2900 Towne Blvd., Middletown
Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily
Address: 3465 York Commons Blvd., Dayton
Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily
Address: 8800 Kingsridge Drive, Dayton
Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily
Address: 6244 Wilmington Pike, Dayton
Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily
Address: 1530 Walmart Drive, Lebanon
Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily
Address: 1801 W. Main St., Troy
🕹️GameStop
Online Listing: gamestop.com (system only) or gamestop.com (Mario Kart World bundle)
Note: GameStop will be closing locations in Troy and Huber Heights later this month.
Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday
Address: 2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Beavercreek
Dayton location (Linden Avenue)
Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday
Address: 3878 Linden Ave., Dayton
Dayton Location (York Commons Boulevard)
Hours: Noon-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday
Address: 3450 York Commons Blvd., Dayton
Hours: Noon-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday
Address: 6226 Wilmington Pike, Dayton
Hours: Noon-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday
Address: 2059 N. Bechtel Ave., Springfield
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.
Address: 2329 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Miamisburg
Hours: Noon-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.
Address: 7724 Hoke Road, Clayton
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday
Address: 2920 Towne Blvd., Middletown
🕹️Meijer
Online listing: Meijer.com (in-store only)
Hours: 6 a.m.-midnight daily
Address: 4075 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
Hours: 6 a.m.-midnight daily
Address: 3822 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn
Hours: 6 a.m.-midnight daily
Address: 7150 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
Hours: 6 a.m.-midnight daily
Address: 5858 Springboro Pike, Dayton
Hours: 6 a.m.-midnight daily
Address: 9200 N. Main St., Englewood
Hours: 6 a.m.-midnight daily
Address: 1500 Hillcrest Ave., Springfield
Hours: 6 a.m.-midnight daily
Address: 1900 W. Main St., Troy
Hours: 6 a.m.-midnight daily
Address: 3651 Towne Blvd., Franklin
Hours: 6 a.m.-midnight daily
Address: 7390 Tylersville Road, West Chester
🕹️Target
Online Listing: target.com (system only) or target.com (Mario Kart World bundle)
Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily
Address: 2490 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek
Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily
Address: 5700 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily
Address: 4341 Feedwire Road, Sugarcreek Twp.
Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily
Address: 2300 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Miamisburg
Hours: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily
Address: 400 Corwin Nixon Blvd., South Lebanon
Hours: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Address: 7644 Voice of America Centre Drive, West Chester
Hours: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Address: 3369 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp.
🕹️Sam’s Club
Online Listing: samsclub.com (system only) or samsclub.com (Mario Kart World bundle)
Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily (8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily for Sam’s Club Plus members)
Address: 6955 Miller Lane, Dayton
Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily (8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily for Sam’s Club Plus members)
Address: 3446 Pentagon Blvd., Beavercreek
Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily (8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily for Sam’s Club Plus members)
Address: 1111 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp.
🕹️Costco
Online Listing: costco.com (Store only offers Mario Kart Bundle, also includes a 12-month membership of Nintendo Switch Online)
Hours: 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday
Address:5300 Cornerstone N. Blvd., Centerville
Hours: 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday
Address: 7135 Veteran’s Blvd., Liberty Twp.
Hours: 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday
Address: 9691 Waterstone Blvd., Cincinnati
