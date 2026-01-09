Looking for a Nintendo Switch 2 in the Dayton area? Here’s where to check

The Switch 2 launched with Mario Kart World, a new entry in the popular racing franchise. Since then, Nintendo has bolstered the new console’s lineup with games like Donkey Kong Bananza, Pokémon Legends Z-A, Kirby Air Riders and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

There are also a number of high-profile releases coming in the near future, from both Nintendo and other companies in the industry. This include Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Resident Evil Requiem, Mario Tennis Fever and The Duskbloods, the newest game from Elden Ring developer FromSoftware.

The Nintendo Switch 2 typically retails for $449.99, with Nintendo offering a bundle which includes the console and a digital version of Mario Kart World. The game retails for $80, so this bundle has proven especially hard to find. Additionally, Nintendo has ended production on the Mario Kart version of the console, so it is only a matter a time before it disappears from store shelves.

For those looking to pick up a Switch 2 in the Dayton area, here’s where to look, although availability may vary depending on time and location:

🕹️Best Buy

Online listing: bestbuy.com

Fairborn location

Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

Address: 2907 Centre Drive, Fairborn

Dayton Mall Location

Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

Address: 131 Mall Woods Drive, Dayton

Springfield Location

Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

Address: 1709 N. Bechtle Ave., Springfield

Fairfield Twp. Location

Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

Address: 3435 Princeton Road, Hamilton

🕹️Walmart

Credit: NYT Credit: NYT

Online listing: walmart.com (system only) or walmart.com (Mario Kart World bundle)

Beavercreek Location

Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

Address: 3360 Pentagon Blvd., Beavercreek

Xenia Location

Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

Address: 70 Hospitality Drive, Xenia

Huber Heights Location

Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

Address: 7680 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights

Springfield Location

Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

Address: 200 S. Tuttle Road, Springfield

Englewood Location

Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

Address: 7725 Hoke Road, Englewood

Moraine Location

Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

Address: 1701 W. Dorothy Lane, Moraine

Franklin Location

Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

Address: 1275 E. Second St., Franklin

Middletown Location

Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

Address: 2900 Towne Blvd., Middletown

Dayton Location

Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

Address: 3465 York Commons Blvd., Dayton

South Dayton Location

Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

Address: 8800 Kingsridge Drive, Dayton

Sugarcreek Twp. Location

Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

Address: 6244 Wilmington Pike, Dayton

Lebanon Location

Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

Address: 1530 Walmart Drive, Lebanon

Troy Location

Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

Address: 1801 W. Main St., Troy

🕹️GameStop

Online Listing: gamestop.com (system only) or gamestop.com (Mario Kart World bundle)

Note: GameStop will be closing locations in Troy and Huber Heights later this month.

Beavercreek Location

Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

Address: 2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Beavercreek

Dayton location (Linden Avenue)

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday

Address: 3878 Linden Ave., Dayton

Dayton Location (York Commons Boulevard)

Hours: Noon-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday

Address: 3450 York Commons Blvd., Dayton

Sugarcreek Twp. Location

Hours: Noon-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday

Address: 6226 Wilmington Pike, Dayton

Springfield Location

Hours: Noon-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday

Address: 2059 N. Bechtel Ave., Springfield

Miamisburg Location

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

Address: 2329 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Miamisburg

Clayton Location

Hours: Noon-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

Address: 7724 Hoke Road, Clayton

Middletown Location

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday

Address: 2920 Towne Blvd., Middletown

🕹️Meijer

Online listing: Meijer.com (in-store only)

Kettering Location

Hours: 6 a.m.-midnight daily

Address: 4075 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

Fairborn Location

Hours: 6 a.m.-midnight daily

Address: 3822 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn

Huber Heights Store

Hours: 6 a.m.-midnight daily

Address: 7150 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Dayton Location

Hours: 6 a.m.-midnight daily

Address: 5858 Springboro Pike, Dayton

Englewood Location

Hours: 6 a.m.-midnight daily

Address: 9200 N. Main St., Englewood

Springfield Location

Hours: 6 a.m.-midnight daily

Address: 1500 Hillcrest Ave., Springfield

Troy Location

Hours: 6 a.m.-midnight daily

Address: 1900 W. Main St., Troy

Middletown Location

Hours: 6 a.m.-midnight daily

Address: 3651 Towne Blvd., Franklin

West Chester Location

Hours: 6 a.m.-midnight daily

Address: 7390 Tylersville Road, West Chester

🕹️Target

Credit: NYT Credit: NYT

Online Listing: target.com (system only) or target.com (Mario Kart World bundle)

Beavercreek Location

Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily

Address: 2490 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek

Huber Heights Location

Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily

Address: 5700 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Sugarcreek Twp. Location

Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily

Address: 4341 Feedwire Road, Sugarcreek Twp.

Miamisburg Location

Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily

Address: 2300 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Miamisburg

South Lebanon Location

Hours: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily

Address: 400 Corwin Nixon Blvd., South Lebanon

West Chester Location

Hours: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Address: 7644 Voice of America Centre Drive, West Chester

Fairfield Twp. Location

Hours: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Address: 3369 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp.

🕹️Sam’s Club

Online Listing: samsclub.com (system only) or samsclub.com (Mario Kart World bundle)

Dayton Location

Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily (8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily for Sam’s Club Plus members)

Address: 6955 Miller Lane, Dayton

Beavercreek Location

Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily (8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily for Sam’s Club Plus members)

Address: 3446 Pentagon Blvd., Beavercreek

Washington Twp. Location

Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily (8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily for Sam’s Club Plus members)

Address: 1111 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Washington Twp.

🕹️Costco

Online Listing: costco.com (Store only offers Mario Kart Bundle, also includes a 12-month membership of Nintendo Switch Online)

Centerville Location

Hours: 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Address:5300 Cornerstone N. Blvd., Centerville

Liberty Twp. Location

Hours: 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Address: 7135 Veteran’s Blvd., Liberty Twp.

Deerfield Location

Hours: 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Address: 9691 Waterstone Blvd., Cincinnati