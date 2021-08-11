Lost in fun: Cowvin’s Corney Maze & Playland is open at Young’s Jersey Dairy

Along the way stop for selfies at designated photo ops or play a GPS game. The playland area toward the end has cow hula hoops, human hamster wheels, a hay bale slide and more.

Caption Tasty treats await you at the end of Cowvin's Corny Maze.

Admission is $8 per person age 5 and older. Ages 4 and under are free. Children age 11 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Admission includes a wagon ride to and from the maze.

Tickets can be purchased at Cowvin’s Corny Bin or in The Marketplace in The Dairy Store.

Young’s Jersey Dairy is located at 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road in Yellow Springs.

More information can be found here or call 937-325-0629.