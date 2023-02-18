MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Day of Caring Pancake Brunch supports hunger, homelessness

This year patrons are asked to bring a personal hygiene product to the Day of Caring Pancake Brunch. Collection boxes will be available at each site.

Items most needed include:

Travel size shampoo and normal size shampoo

Travel size toothpaste & regular size toothpaste

Toothbrushes – adult & child

Regular size bars of soap

Men and women’s deodorant

Men and women’s razors

Shaving cream

Wash cloths

Feminine products.

Diapers

If you can’t attend one of the brunches but would like to support the pantry, please Email robertaspantry@gmail.com for more information on how to donate year-round.

Pax says the hope this year is to raise $15,000 for local emergency hunger and housing coalitions. Many new sites have been added. In addition to Montgomery County and the City of Dayton, Greene, Preble and Clark counties are also involved. Sites in Cincinnati and Springfield are also participating with money from ticket sales going back to the county in which they were raised.

Venkayya said the “Day of Caring” committee is now focused on increasing volunteers, especially younger people. More than 1,000 volunteers help out. During the past 33 years, the project has received about $1 million of in-kind donations — from paper napkins and coffee to orange juice and plastic utensils.

Though most sites offer the traditional sausage and eggs along with the pancakes, organizations are welcome to add their own specialties. Some sites include fresh fruit, or an omelet bar. All sites will have carry-out available.

Venkayya, who has been honored as a Woman of Influence by the YWCA, is hoping to expand her idea to Columbus and Cleveland as well as Michigan in the next five years. She’s happy to report that over the years, 10,000 volunteers have contributed $850,000 to agencies ranging from The Foodbank and Habitat for Humanity to Green County Mobile Meals and St. Vincent De Paul.

Cost of the brunch is $6 for an adult, $4 for seniors and children. A complete list of brunch sites and the times they will operate can be found at the Day of Caring 365 Web site: www.dayofcaring.us. For more information, call 937-931-2850.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.