Make a difference: Lions Club wants those eyeglasses you’re not using

According to Keithley, the donated glasses from our area are taken to the Ohio State University School of Optometry, where students determine the correct prescription of each pair. “We deliver between 8,000 to 10,000 glasses to Columbus each year,” he says.

Keithley says COVID-19 has reduced the number of glasses his organization is receiving.

What the group wants

Prescription glasses

Readers

Children’s glasses (especially in demand)

Sunglasses, both prescription and non-prescription.

Eyeglass cases

When in doubt about whether your glasses can be recycled, donate them.

Look for drop-off boxes at your optometrist’s office and locations such as libraries, schools, community centers or places of worship. If going inside the building is a concern, you may want to check with your doctor’s office to see if they can be left in a bag outside the door. All LensCrafters stores throughout the United States have collection boxes. So do corporate-owned Pearle Vision Centers and many of their franchise operations. You’ll find a box in the lobby of the Masonic Temple across from the Dayton Art Institute and we spotted one at the Vandalia Recreation Center. Franco’s Ristorante in the Oregon District also collects the glasses.

You can also drop your glasses at Downtown Dayton Optical at 112 E. Third St.; at Dr. William R. Martin Optical, 1222 S. Patterson Blvd., Room 212, in the green glass medical building at the corner of Stewart and Patterson; Dayton Optometric Center, 813 Troy St.; and some Walmart locations in the area, including Miller Lane.

Want to donate by mail? Send glasses to:

Lions Clubs International Headquarters

Attention: Receiving Department

300 W. 22nd St.

Oak Brook, Ill. 60523

If you have questions, call Randy Keithley at (937) 974-8786.

Stitches of Love provides handmade hats to local organizations. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Great news! Stitches of Love has found a new home

Not long ago, we shared information about a group of women who create handmade items for nonprofit organizations and they were in need of a new home.

I’m happy to report they’ve found one. The group’s Pat Loffer wrote last week to share the good news. “Thank you again for your article featuring stitches of love,” she writes. “We’ve received a few contacts offering supplies and best of all, an offer from the pastor of Belmont United Methodist Church offering us a meeting place once it’s safe for groups to meet at her church. This would never have happened without you.”

