MAKE A DIFFERENCE: You can help save sea turtles

Turtle Up is a new non-profit local organization that aims to preserve and conserve Ghana’s sea turtles by embracing a community-approach. The hope, says founder Corinne Brion, is to contribute to a future where marine wildlife and people in coastal communities are thriving. The group focuses on “education, conservation, and transformation.”
Brion, a University of Dayton assistant professor, teaches intercultural proficiency and leadership at UD. She’s originally from France, is married to a Ghanaian and spent six years living and working in Ghana. She’s planning to bring high school and college students on eco-trips to help conserve and preserve the turtles.
“When under-resourced Ghanaian community members do not have enough to eat because there are fewer fish to catch due to pollution, or farmers do not reap what they used to because of global warming, community members are forced to find other ways to survive such as poaching turtles or their eggs,” says Brion. “We believe that when people are educated about humankind’s impact on the environment and they are given steady jobs and incomes, they will thrive, thus breaking the cycle of material poverty.”
If you’d like to learn more, Turtle Up is hosting a free educational and fun get-together to celebrate World Turtle Day from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 at The Hub at the downtown Dayton Arcade. Pizza and desserts will be served.
“There is no Planet B! " says Brion, who lives in Englewood. “We all have a responsibility to protect our environment, its natural resources and, where possible, to repair damage and reverse trends. Sea turtle conservation is an important part of environmental protection because of the key role they play in maintaining healthy ecosystems on land and in the ocean. At Turtle Up we not only preserve these amazing creatures, but we also organize credit-bearing eco trips for students so that they can have hands-on experiences with sea turtles and positively impact the environment while also working with locals and have immersive experiences.”
Here’s what they can use:
- Head flashlights
- Binoculars
- Batteries
- Hand-held radios
- Computers
- Printers
- Tablets
- Smart phones
- Scanners
- First-aid kits for researchers, volunteers and staff.
- A truck or any other 4x4 vehicle for transporting volunteers.
- Plane tickets for staff and researchers.
Drop off donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at THE HUB, 31 S. Main Street, Dayton. Please drop off donations at the reception desk. If you’d like to schedule ahead, contact Corinne Brion at cbrion1@udayton.edu or at 541-531-3770
For a full list of needed items visit Turtle Up at https://www.turtleup.org/
Note: There is no charge for the event at The Hub, but it would be helpful if you let Brion know you are attending call her at 541-531-3770.
Other ways to help:
- Volunteers are needed to help with a variety of activities such as social media, friendraising, fundraising, content organization, legal advice, accounting. There are also opportunities for corporate, church, or civic groups to support the mission and go on the trips.
- Please contact Brion by phone (541-531-3770) if you would like to fund one of Turtle Ups projects. You can also support Turtle Up at https://www.turtleup.org/donations/15549/
