MAKE A DIFFERENCE: You can help save sea turtles

Here’s what they can use:

Head flashlights

Binoculars

Batteries

Hand-held radios

Computers

Printers

Tablets

Smart phones

Scanners

First-aid kits for researchers, volunteers and staff.

A truck or any other 4x4 vehicle for transporting volunteers.

Plane tickets for staff and researchers.

Drop off donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at THE HUB, 31 S. Main Street, Dayton. Please drop off donations at the reception desk. If you’d like to schedule ahead, contact Corinne Brion at cbrion1@udayton.edu or at 541-531-3770

For a full list of needed items visit Turtle Up at https://www.turtleup.org/

Note: There is no charge for the event at The Hub, but it would be helpful if you let Brion know you are attending call her at 541-531-3770.

Other ways to help:

Volunteers are needed to help with a variety of activities such as social media, friendraising, fundraising, content organization, legal advice, accounting. There are also opportunities for corporate, church, or civic groups to support the mission and go on the trips.

Please contact Brion by phone (541-531-3770) if you would like to fund one of Turtle Ups projects. You can also support Turtle Up at https://www.turtleup.org/donations/15549/

