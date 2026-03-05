Breaking: Man in custody after vehicle hits, kills woman in Xenia

Mar’Tae Kitchen & Cocktails temporarily closes

Mar’Tae Kitchen & Cocktails is located at 5212 Salem Ave. in Trotwood. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

FOOD & DINING
By Staff
33 minutes ago
In a social media post, Mar’Tae Kitchen and Cocktails owners announced the newer restaurant will temporarily close to reset.

The 5,400-square-foot restaurant is located at 5212 Salem Ave. in Trotwood and has a menu of steaks, lambchops, red snapper, salmon and pasta.

ExploreInside Mar’Tae Kitchen & Cocktails in Trotwood

Tuesday’s announcement says they need time to adjust and strengthen operations.

The restaurant officially opened five months ago, as reported by the Dayton Daily News. Co-owners Tae Winston and her brother Mark Lee worked with Universal HB Solutions to complete a total build-out of the space, which includes two private dining rooms seating about 30 people each, a bar with 15 seats and a main dining area serving up to 50 people.

Mar’Tae Kitchen & Cocktails is located at 5212 Salem Ave. in Trotwood. Pictured are owners Mark Lee and Tae Winston. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

