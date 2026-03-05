Mar’Tae Kitchen & Cocktails temporarily closes

In a social media post, Mar’Tae Kitchen and Cocktails owners announced the newer restaurant will temporarily close to reset.
The 5,400-square-foot restaurant is located at 5212 Salem Ave. in Trotwood and has a menu of steaks, lambchops, red snapper, salmon and pasta.
Tuesday’s announcement says they need time to adjust and strengthen operations.
The restaurant officially opened five months ago, as reported by the Dayton Daily News. Co-owners Tae Winston and her brother Mark Lee worked with Universal HB Solutions to complete a total build-out of the space, which includes two private dining rooms seating about 30 people each, a bar with 15 seats and a main dining area serving up to 50 people.
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
About the Author