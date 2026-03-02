MetroParks Birding Challenge offers chance to connect with outdoors

“The challenge is a way participants are able to help birds as well as receive some of the benefits of birding,” said Elizabeth Wetterstroem, Five Rivers MetroParks interpretation coordinator. “We’ve included activities that help birds thrive and activities to help people get outside and activate their senses. This is a great way to support one’s physical and mental health and give back to our feathered friends.”

The format is also pivoting to a more simplified contest.

“Last year it was broken into a few different categories,” Wetterstroem explained. “This year the challenge will be in a checklist format. There are 20 tasks but you have to complete at least 10 of them. The tasks (range) from everything from finding 10 common birds of Ohio to making your home more bird-friendly.”

How to participate and get started

Visit metroparks.org/birdingchallenge to register, access the Birding Challenge Instructions and Checklist and MetroParks Birding Booklet.

Complete at least 10 of the 20 tasks of the Birding Challenge Checklist. For those who don’t know where to start, there are “suggested ways to play.”

Because many of the tasks coordinate with MetroParks Birding Booklet, participants should review this helpful digital resource of birding basics, how-tos and activities.

Experience MetroParks’ best places to bird by visiting all of the 15 MetroParks sites identified as “Best Birding Areas.” Many of the locations include accessible features, so people with disabilities can bird as well. Access these locations by using the Best Birding Areas online listor use MetroParks free mobile app, which can be downloaded at metroparks.org/mobile.

Sign up for Five Rivers MetroParks monthly email at metroparks.org/newsletter to learn about programs and opportunities that help participants complete tasks.

Complete as many tasks as you wish on your time and at your own pace. When finished, visit metroparks.org/birdingchallenge to digitally submit your task check list. For those who can’t digitally submit their checklists, information about mailing your checklist can be found on the MetroParks Birding Challenge website, as well. Checklists must be submitted on or before Nov. 15 for a chance to win prizes.

Win prizes

Every participant who completes at least one task as a part of the 2026 MetroParks Birding Challenge will receive a 2026 MetroParks Birding Challenge key chain. Those who participate are also entered into a raffle for a chance to win:

Binoculars provided by Oberwerk

Bird feeder systems provided by Wild Birds Unlimited

The more tasks participants complete, the more chances they have to win. Winners will be notified by email or phone and prizes will be distributed after Dec. 1.

Know before you go

Before you visit a MetroPark for any activity, be sure to visit metroparks.org/alerts to ensure your destination is open to the public.

Respect wildlife by always following Leave No Trace principles in MetroParks and other natural spaces, including refraining from approaching or touching wildlife.

Be aware of the most up-to-date information with regards to avian flu by visiting the Ohio Department of Natural Resource’s website.

Organizers hope the challenge will generate stronger interest in birding in the Dayton region particularly considering bird populations are declining overall.

“Since many birds migrate, they need clean water, air and enough food all around the world,” Wetterstroem said. “Because habitat has been declining globally, bird populations have been declining, too. Even locally, we’ve lost a lot of habitat over the past century, which means there is less bird habitat for migrating and nesting birds here. Regionally, we can help with the issue by improving the environment locally. Essentially by protecting land, habitat and water quality here in Dayton, we’re able to help both the birds who live here year-round as well as the birds who make pit stops in our region when they fly north and south throughout the year.”

For more information, visit metroparks.org/birdingchallenge.