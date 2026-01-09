Breaking: Former owner of Dayton bakery sentenced to prison for child porn

National guide says the ‘Best Deli in Ohio’ is All the Best Delicatessen in Centerville

All The Best Delicatessen is located at 5940 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp. FILE

By
15 minutes ago
All The Best Delicatessen has been named the Best Deli in Ohio in “The Best Deli in Every State That Locals Defend Fiercely,” a nationwide guide published by Family Vacations U.S.

Featured within the Ohio section of the Family Vacations U.S. article, All The Best Delicatessen was recognized as a “culinary gem” in Dayton.

“Known for its gourmet sandwiches and vibrant atmosphere, this deli is a favorite among locals,” the article noted. “The moment you step inside, the aroma of freshly prepared ingredients welcomes you.”

Explore‘We want people to talk about food’: UD’s Food and Culture Festival will be a 6-day exploration of the culinary world

The restaurant’s decor and varied menu were also praised.

“The deli’s lively decor and friendly staff create a sense of energy,” the article noted. “The menu features a variety of creative offerings, from classic Reubens to unique gourmet creations. Regulars praise the quality and innovation of the dishes.”

Four members of the Ohio State Buckeyes compete Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, to finish a 2½ pound All the Best Deli sandwich for the Gala of Hope Foundation of Dayton. The foundation received $500. STAFF

icon to expand image

Owner Lee Schear said the honor validates the restaurant’s dedication and passion.

“We’re incredibly honored to be named Ohio’s best deli by Family Vacations U.S.,” said Schear in a press statement. “Our team works every day to deliver authentic deli favorites made from scratch, and to build a place where locals and visitors alike feel at home. This recognition validates the passion we pour into every sandwich, pickle and smile that we serve.”

All The Best Delicatessen is at 5940 Far Hills Ave. in Centerville. For more information, visit allthebestdeli.com.

