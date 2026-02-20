National Margarita Day is Sunday: Where to get one in the Dayton area

Ah, National Margarita Day is back once again; The celebration is every Feb. 22.
A marg is made with tequila, triple sec and lime juice — or some variation of that. The concoction was created sometime in the 1930s in Mexico, as legend has it.
We found some suggested places to get margaritas in this Dayton subreddit. Some of the responses to the question, “Best margs in Dayton?” include:
... and many more.
Here’s a guide to some of those places and others where you will find margaritas on the menu:
Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday
Locations: 2 N. Market St., Troy; 7125 Fountain View Drive, Liberty Twp. and 335 Main St., Hamilton
Details: It has an “OG Rita” with house silver tequila, Triple Sec, fresh lime juice, sugar water, secrets (Flavors: Peach, strawberry, passion fruit, prickly pear, raspberry, blackberry, mango, watermelon)
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Location: 298 N. Main St., Centerville
Details: Get coupons on its website before you go.
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Location: 2717 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek
Details: One of the signature drinks is a Pineapple Jalepeño ‘Rita.
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Location: Multiple in region
Details: El Asadero Mexican Grill locations in the Dayton area will celebrate this weekend’s holiday by offering 16-ounce margaritas for $8 and 20-ounce margaritas for $10
Hours: Varies on location
Location: Multiple in region
Details: The popular El Toro chain of restaurants offers several variations of the margarita, as well as the margarita tower, designed for multiple guests.
Hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 4-9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday and Tuesday
Location: 903 E. Dixie Drive, West Carrolton
Details: El Meson will be offering $7 margaritas to celebrate the holiday on Sunday.
Hours: Varies on location
Location: Multiple in region
Details: Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant is known for its selection of margaritas, including the traditional Gringo, the frozen Montezuma and the infamous Bad Juan.
Hours: Varies on location
Location: Multiple in region
Details: As a celebration of National Margarita Day, El Rancho Grande locations will offer “Buy one, get one 50% off” on all of its jumbo house margaritas.
🍸Mode X Modern Kitchen and Bar
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Location: 4492 Glengarry Drive, Beavercreek
Details: As part of its selection of tequila-based drinks, Mode X Modern Kitchen and Bar at The Greene offers several variations of the margarita, as well as a flight featuring strawberry, blueberry, mango and traditional flavors.
Hours: 3:30-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3:30 p.m.-midnight Friday and 1 p.m.-midnight Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday
Location: 219 S. Second St., Miamisburg
Details: While the bar is closed on Margarita Day proper, Lucky Star Brewery Cantina will host a celebration on Saturday, featuring several discounted drinks, an $18 margarita flight and karaoke 8 p.m.-midnight.
Hours: 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday
Location: 607 E. Third St., Dayton
Details: This one is closed on the actual Margarita Day, but worth the visit any other day. “Sueño is inspired by the traditions and culture of Mexico’s burgeoning culinary scene,” states its Facebook page.
