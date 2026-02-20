National Margarita Day is Sunday: Where to get one in the Dayton area

We found some suggested places to get margaritas in this Dayton subreddit. Some of the responses to the question, “Best margs in Dayton?” include:

... and many more.

Here’s a guide to some of those places and others where you will find margaritas on the menu:

🍸Agave & Rye

Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday

Locations: 2 N. Market St., Troy; 7125 Fountain View Drive, Liberty Twp. and 335 Main St., Hamilton

Details: It has an “OG Rita” with house silver tequila, Triple Sec, fresh lime juice, sugar water, secrets (Flavors: Peach, strawberry, passion fruit, prickly pear, raspberry, blackberry, mango, watermelon)

🍸Chiapas

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Location: 298 N. Main St., Centerville

Details: Get coupons on its website before you go.

🍸Chuy’s Tex-Mex

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Location: 2717 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek

Details: One of the signature drinks is a Pineapple Jalepeño ‘Rita.

🍸El Asadero Mexican Grill

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Location: Multiple in region

Details: El Asadero Mexican Grill locations in the Dayton area will celebrate this weekend’s holiday by offering 16-ounce margaritas for $8 and 20-ounce margaritas for $10

🍸El Toro Bar and Grill

Hours: Varies on location

Location: Multiple in region

Details: The popular El Toro chain of restaurants offers several variations of the margarita, as well as the margarita tower, designed for multiple guests.

🍸El Meson

Hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 4-9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday and Tuesday

Location: 903 E. Dixie Drive, West Carrolton

Details: El Meson will be offering $7 margaritas to celebrate the holiday on Sunday.

🍸Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant

Hours: Varies on location

Location: Multiple in region

Details: Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant is known for its selection of margaritas, including the traditional Gringo, the frozen Montezuma and the infamous Bad Juan.

🍸El Rancho Grande

Hours: Varies on location

Location: Multiple in region

Details: As a celebration of National Margarita Day, El Rancho Grande locations will offer “Buy one, get one 50% off” on all of its jumbo house margaritas.

🍸Mode X Modern Kitchen and Bar

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Location: 4492 Glengarry Drive, Beavercreek

Details: As part of its selection of tequila-based drinks, Mode X Modern Kitchen and Bar at The Greene offers several variations of the margarita, as well as a flight featuring strawberry, blueberry, mango and traditional flavors.

🍸Lucky Star Brewery Cantina

Hours: 3:30-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3:30 p.m.-midnight Friday and 1 p.m.-midnight Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday

Location: 219 S. Second St., Miamisburg

Details: While the bar is closed on Margarita Day proper, Lucky Star Brewery Cantina will host a celebration on Saturday, featuring several discounted drinks, an $18 margarita flight and karaoke 8 p.m.-midnight.

🍸Sueño

Hours: 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday

Location: 607 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: This one is closed on the actual Margarita Day, but worth the visit any other day. “Sueño is inspired by the traditions and culture of Mexico’s burgeoning culinary scene,” states its Facebook page.