‘Ohio women really led the way’: Fight for women’s suffrage at center of documentary and local event

In celebration of International Women’s Day, a free screening of the ThinkTV documentary "Let Ohio Women Vote" along with a panel discussion will take place Sunday, March 8 at the Victoria Theatre.

Originally aired in 2021 on Dayton’s aforementioned PBS station, “Let Ohio Women Vote” chronicles women’s activism in the state since the 19th century.

“In 1828, two decades before the famous Seneca Falls convention, free-thinking social reformer Frances ‘Fanny’ Wright kicked off a lecture tour in Cincinnati about women’s rights, abolition of slavery and equal education for children,” stated a ThinkTV release at the time of the documentary’s premiere. “In 1835, Ohio women began organizing all-female anti-slavery societies, some of which soon called for universal suffrage for all. Also in 1835, Oberlin College became one of the first colleges in the United States to admit African American men and, in 1837, opened its door to women as well, becoming the first co-educational college in the country.”

A panel discussion diving deeper into women’s suffrage and voting rights will follow the screening moderated by Marsha Bonhart, a veteran of radio and television news who handles PR and media for local clients. The panel will feature: Dayton Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss; Rachel Sussman, producer of the Tony Award-winning musical “Suffs” which is slated March 31-April 5 as part of Dayton Live’s Broadway Series at the Schuster Center; Charles F. Kettering Foundation Senior Fellow Maureen O’Connor, retired Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court and former lieutenant governor; and documentary filmmaker Ann Rotolante, lead producer of “Let Ohio Women Vote.”

“Ohio women really led the way. Some Ohio women are fairly well-known for their activism — like Mary Church Terrell, who was a founding member of the NAACP, and Victoria Woodhull, who ran for president in 1872,” Rotolante previously said. “But there’s a lot of surprising history in our state with quite a few connections to the national suffrage movement that are not as well known. I’m looking forward to sharing these stories with our audience.”

Charles F. Kettering Foundation Senior Fellow Maureen O’Connor is a retired Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court and former lieutenant governor. FILE

Dayton Live is eager to host the event, particularly on International Women’s Day and in advance of the aforementioned local premiere of “Suffs” as part of the organization’s Broadway Series.

“We’re expecting between 800 and 1,000 people,” said Gary Minyard, chief creative officer for education and engagement for Dayton Live. “It’s really important for us to make sure this (event) was free for the community. This is also a great opportunity to learn more about ‘Suffs,’ a fantastic show with amazing music. ‘Suffs’ is an opportunity to continue celebrating the 19th Amendment and women’s right to vote.”

Audience members will also be invited to explore the “Ohio Women Vote: 100 Years Of Change” exhibit created by Ohio History Connection featuring fashions from the suffragette movement provided by the Harmon Museum in Lebanon. Members of the League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area will also register voters and provide information about the upcoming primary election.

“I don’t think anybody can argue that we want as many eligible people voting as possible,” Minyard said. “If people don’t know how to register or don’t know what might be on the ballot this year — that is really a non-partisan issue. We want people to be informed and we want people to vote. But the idea to wrap it around this historical story makes it even more important to tell."

HOW TO GO

What: “Let Ohio Women Vote” Documentary and Discussion

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St.

When: 1 p.m. Sunday, March 8

Cost: Free but a ticket is required.

More info: daytonlive.org

"Suffs," a musical about the suffragette movement which won 2024 Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score, will have its local premiere March 31-April 5, 2026 at the Schuster Center. Photo by Joan Marcus

Credit: Joan Marcus

