Ohio’s nocturnal wildlife on display at Krohn Conservatory’s ‘Moonlight Menagerie’

Designed to educate attendees about Ohio’s nocturnal wildlife, the exhibit features unique floral displays and figures of the area’s nighttime inhabitants. Created by artist Mike DeMaria, visitors can find recreations of foxes, frogs, bats and even flying squirrels.

Throughout the experience, the sounds of these animals can also be heard, and guests are challenged to match the noises to each of the corresponding animals.

Signs placed throughout the exhibit also educate visitors on topics such as bioluminescence and night blooming flowers.

As the title suggests, the Moonlight Menagerie shines once the sun goes down. After dark, displays across the exhibit begin to give off a bioluminescent glow, including the aforementioned animal displays.

The exhibit runs now until April 19.

On Feb. 13 and March 13, the conservatory will host Botany and Brews. This event, only for those age 21 and older, will feature a presentation on the making of the Moonlight Menagerie, as well drinks inspired by it. Tickets can be purchased online.

HOW TO GO

What: Krohn Conservatory Moonlight Menagerie

Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Closed during private events

Location: 1501 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati

More info: cincinnati-oh.gov