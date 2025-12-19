Owner of Whit’s Frozen Custard in Centerville now operating Germantown ice cream shop

Jeffrey Neace opened Whit's Frozen Custard at 199 N. Main St. in Centerville on July 1, 2022. CONTRIBUTED

The owner of Whit’s Frozen Custard in Centerville is now operating the Germantown ice cream shop.

Jeffrey Neace and his family are the new owners of Whit’s Frozen Custard at 2367 Dayton Germantown Pike.

“I’ve been part of the Whit’s family for years as the owner of the Centerville shop, and I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to become part of this wonderful community,” Neace wrote in a Dec. 19 Facebook post.

With the change in ownership, Neace plans to expand hours. After the holidays, the ice cream shop will open at noon to offer more consistent hours.

He’s also planning to add an espresso program featuring Boston Stoker coffee in early 2026.

Neace is a U.S. Army veteran and University of Dayton graduate. He has two children attending the University of Dayton and another who will likely join them once he finishes high school.

Neace opened Whit’s Frozen Custard at 199 N. Main St. in Centerville in July 2022.

“Thank you for supporting local, family-owned businesses,” Neace wrote. “I’m genuinely excited for what’s ahead here in Germantown, and we look forward to earning your business every day.”

For more information and updates, visit whitsfrozencustard.com or the ice cream shop’s Facebook or Instagram (@whitsgermantown) pages.

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

