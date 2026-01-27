Sneak peek inside Mikey’s Late Night Slice in Dayton: Expect new specialty pies twice per month

The sound of your stomach growling rivals the groans of your friends shuffling toward the bar to close out their tabs. Dejected, ready to accept the end of your night, you suddenly remember the solution to your problem: Mikey’s Late Night Slice.

That’s right: Dayton is getting its very own Mikey’s Late Night Slice. Located in downtown Dayton at 503 E. First St. (in the former Local Cantina space), this new pizza shop is a great addition to the area with neighbors like Brixx Ice Company, Pins Mechanical Co. and will be especially convenient during the Dayton Dragon’s upcoming season at Day Air Ballpark.

The grand opening of Mikey’s Late Night Slice will be at 4 p.m. Jan. 30, and guests are encouraged to join early — the first 100 will receive a free slice and Mikey’s shirt. The celebration will run all night long, featuring a DJ, pizza giveaways and more to break in the new Dayton shop.

“Dayton has made us feel so welcome already. Between the outpouring of positivity we’re seeing on social media and the turnout of our soft opening events over the weekend, we couldn’t be more excited to become a part of this community,” said Mikey Sorboro, Late Night Slice founder.

Following the grand opening event restaurant hours will be 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday-Thursday and 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday-Saturday with lunch hours to begin mid-February. On weekdays, guests can get half off the price of food and drinks during Crazy Hour from 4-5 p.m. The Happy Hour menu, available 5-7 p.m., offers $3 wells, $2 off drafts and $2 off wine.

In addition to a large set menu with fan favorites including Plain-Ass Pepperoni, Spicy-Ass Pepperoni, Vegan Fake-Ass BBQ Chick’n, Vegan Fake-Ass Pepperoni, The Garbàge and The Weggie, guests can expect new specialty pies every two weeks.

Mikey’s Late Night Slice has teamed up with Mike’s Hot Honey to create some droolworthy specialty pizzas and cocktails just in time for Valentine’s Day. The Mike(y)’s Squared pie, (Mike’s Hot Honey, Basil, Ezzo Cup & Char Pepperoni) will be available Feb. 2-15.

The Birds & the Bees & the BACON pie (Mike’s Hot Honey, Hot Honey tossed Chicken, and crispy Bacon atop a Pink Sauce base) will be available Feb. 6-March 1. The Mike’s Hot Honey Bee’s Knee cocktail (Mike’s Hot Honey, Gin, Lemon) and the Mike’s Hot Honey EXTRA Spicy Margarita (Mike’s Extra Hot honey, tequila, triple sec, lime) will be available Feb. 2-March 1.

This new Dayton shop will actually be the 10th Mikey’s Late Night Slice location. Since 2009, they have been serving pizza by-the-slice in Columbus with a pro-nonsense attitude and a commitment to good times.

Known for its iconic Unicorn Sauce, massive 18” NY-style pies and legendary late-night vibes, Mikey’s continues to push the envelope with bold flavors and unforgettable experiences. The Late Night reach has grown across Ohio to include shops in downtown Columbus and surrounding suburbs, Cincinnati and now, Dayton.

Kailey Bree is a content creator sharing about Dayton’s coolest spots. Follow her on TikTok and Instagram @kaileybree and @daytoncoffeeshops.