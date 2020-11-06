Starbucks holiday cups available starting today. How to get a reusable one for free.

Starbucks holiday cups and holiday drinks are back starting today, Nov. 6.
And there’s a way to get a reusable red collectible holiday cup today for free. To get the freebie, order any size handcrafted holiday beverage while supplies last.
Starbucks is gifting customers a free collectible red holiday cup on Nov. 6 to those who order a handcrafted holiday beverage at participating Starbucks stores in the United States. The cup offer is available for orders picked up in stores (including café, drive-thru and curbside) and through Starbucks Delivers, while supplies last. Quantities are limited, according to Starbucks.
Credit: Connor Surdi
There are four different holiday designs on the traditional cups, all designed to be a cup of holiday cheer.
From us, to you – holiday through and through. 🎁 We’re gifting limited-edition Starbucks Red Cups tomorrow, November 6 with purchase of any holiday handcrafted beverage. While supplies last at participating U.S. and Canada stores. Quantities are limited. pic.twitter.com/6Kvapi1uY2— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 5, 2020
The new menu of holiday beverages includes:
- Caramel Brulee Latte
- Chestnut Praline Latte
- Eggnog Latte
- Hot Chocolate
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate
- Peppermint Mocha
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
- Pumpkin Cream Nitro Cold Brew
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew
- Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate
- Salted Caramel Mocha
- Toasted White Chocolate Mocha.
The drinks can be ordered hot, iced or blended as a Frappuccino.
Credit: Connor Surdi