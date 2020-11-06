X

Starbucks holiday cups available starting today. How to get a reusable one for free.

Starbucks has launched its line of holiday beverages and cups for 2020. CONTRIBUTED/STARBUCKS

Starbucks holiday cups and holiday drinks are back starting today, Nov. 6.

And there’s a way to get a reusable red collectible holiday cup today for free. To get the freebie, order any size handcrafted holiday beverage while supplies last.

Starbucks is gifting customers a free collectible red holiday cup on Nov. 6 to those who order a handcrafted holiday beverage at participating Starbucks stores in the United States. The cup offer is available for orders picked up in stores (including café, drive-thru and curbside) and through Starbucks Delivers, while supplies last. Quantities are limited, according to Starbucks.

Credit: Connor Surdi

Credit: Connor Surdi

There are four different holiday designs on the traditional cups, all designed to be a cup of holiday cheer.

The new menu of holiday beverages includes:

  • Caramel Brulee Latte
  • Chestnut Praline Latte
  • Eggnog Latte
  • Hot Chocolate
  • Peppermint Hot Chocolate
  • Peppermint Mocha
  • Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
  • Pumpkin Cream Nitro Cold Brew
  • Pumpkin Spice Latte
  • Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew
  • Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate
  • Salted Caramel Mocha
  • Toasted White Chocolate Mocha.

The drinks can be ordered hot, iced or blended as a Frappuccino.

