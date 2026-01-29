Super Bowl watch parties in Dayton and the region

Across the Dayton area, a number of watch parties and Super Bowl-themed events will take place. Here is a guide to a number of them:

🏈Jonny D’s Bar Super Bowl Watch Party

When: Feb. 8

Location: 4308 Springfield St., Riverside

More info: Offering a $25 Game Day Combo that includes a bucket of domestic beer, a pizza and a choice of six wings or two tenders. This deal is exclusive to dine-in guests, and only while supplies last.

🏈El Asadero Super Bowl Party

When: 1 p.m. Feb. 8

Location: Multiple locations in region

More info: All El Asadero Mexican Grill locations in the Dayton area will host Super Bowl watch parties with special food and drink promotions throughout the game.

🏈Full Circle Brewgarden ‘Superb Owl’ Party

When: 1-5 p.m. Feb. 8

Location: 324 Union Blvd., Englewood

More info: To celebrate the Super Bowl, Full Circle Brewgarden has teamed up with Glen Helen to bring several live owls to the venue for the “Superb Owl” fundraiser before the game on Feb. 8. There will also be a live presentation about owls given by representatives from the preserve at 2 p.m. Event organizers will be raising funds for Glen Helen.

🏈Souperbowl Soup Cookoff

When: 3 p.m. Feb. 8

Location: Mulvaney’s Sport Pub, 560 N. Broad St., Fairborn

More info: Mulvaney’s Sport Pub in Fairborn will host its annual Souperbowl competition during the game. For $5, guests can enter their homemade soup into the competition, and the winner will be chosen by the audience.

🏈Super Bowl at the Peach

When: 4-11:30 p.m. Feb. 8

Location: 104 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

More info: During the Super Bowl, Peach’s Grill in Yellow Springs will offer wings for $1 apiece, select beer pints for $3 and select beer pitchers for $9. The restaurant will also serve the Lombardi burger, a diner-style double cheeseburger with lettuce, onion, pickles and a special sauce.

🏈Aces Seahawks Super Bowl Watch Party

When: 6-10 p.m. Feb. 8

Location: 2730 Maverick Drive, Norwood

More info: For those looking to root for Seattle’s football team, Aces Pickleball Bar and Grill will host a Seahawks-themed watch party on Feb. 8. Guests are recommended to arrive in the team’s signature blue and green colors.

🏈Kore at 608 Super Bowl Watch Party

When: 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Feb. 8

Location: 608 W. Southern Ave., Springfield

More info: Springfield’s Kore at 608 is encouraging guests to reserve tables in advance for its upcoming Super Bowl Party, which will include wings, fish and a Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m. Reservations can be made by texting 937-605-5240.

🏈Potter House Cafe and Hibachi Super Bowl Watch Party

When: 9:30 p.m. Feb. 8

Location: 5102 Crookshank Road, Cincinnati

More info: Featuring burgers, wings, hibachi and more, Potter House Cafe and Hibachi will host a Super Bowl viewing party on Feb. 8.

🏈Element Eatery Super Bowl Watch Party

When: 6-10 p.m. Feb. 8

Location: 5350 Medpace Way, Cincinnati

More info: Stalls across Cincinnati’s Element Eatery will host special deals during the venue’s Super Bowl watch party Feb. 8. Offers include $2 off small plates from Pacific Bowls, $9.99 extra large one-topping pizza from Ramundo’s Pizzeria and $10 loaded fry trays from Burgernati.

