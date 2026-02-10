Breaking: ICE is in Springfield, DHS says. Here's what we know about its plans to mobilize

The Contemporary Dayton’s fundraising exhibition spotlights postcard-sized artworks this weekend

The Contemporary Dayton's "In Small Measure" fundraising exhibition will take place Feb. 13–14. CONTRIBUTED

6 minutes ago
Hundreds of original 4 x 6–inch artworks donated by artists from Dayton and across the country will be available at The Contemporary Dayton’s “In Small Measure” fundraising exhibition happening Feb. 13-14 inside the Dayton Arcade.

Each artwork will be available for a flat $100 and offered anonymously until after purchase.

“We wanted to make the event open and approachable for audiences,” said Heather Jones, curator and director of programs and engagement at The Contemporary Dayton. “We’re very mindful of the current economic challenges many people are facing, and this model allows us to focus on smaller, more affordable ways for the community to engage and support our mission.”

Jones is also excited about the positive response the organization has received.

“We’ve received over 450 donated works from artists ranging from local to regional, national, and international, which has been especially exciting to see,” she said.

The Contemporary Dayton presents its "In Small Measure" fundraising exhibition Feb. 13-14. CONTRIBUTED

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday. Feb, 13

Preview Party

5:30–7 p.m.

Tickets: $135 per duo

Guests receive first access to the full installation and the earliest opportunity to scope out artworks before the live sale begins.

Live Sale Event

7–9 p.m.

Tickets: $35 per person

The main event promises to be high-energy and fast-paced. Sale starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for both events are available at codayton.org/in-small-measure/ and at the door the evening of the event.

Saturday, Feb. 14

Public Sale — Free Admission

11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Any remaining artworks from “In Small Measure” will be available to purchase by the public.

ExploreHalle Berry engaged to Dayton native Van Hunt after 6 years of dating

The event aims to raise $10,000 to help sustain The Contemporary Dayton’s commitment to championing emerging, mid-career and historically underrepresented artists — especially those addressing urgent social issues — while ensuring that all exhibitions and programs remain free and accessible to the public.

“We wanted to design this fundraiser as a true exhibition opportunity for artists,” Jones said. “By framing ‘In Small Measure’ as an exhibition, participating artists are included in a formally presented show at a contemporary art center. Additionally, it continues our mission of professional development for artists. We also adjusted the size requirements to make participation as accessible as possible — works can be easily and affordably shipped or dropped off in person by local artists.”

The Contemporary Dayton is located at 25 W. Fourth St., Dayton.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.