Things to do in Dayton this weekend: Greene County Home Show, ‘The Mystery of Edwin Drood,’ and more

Theater

Theatrelab Dayton presents ‘The Mystery of Edwin Drood‘: Jan. 22-25 at 46 W. Second St., Dayton. More info: Musical based on unfinished novel by Charles Dickens. Various plot points will be chosen by the audience.

Beavercreek Community Theatre presents ‘Eurydice’: Jan. 23-25 at 3868 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek. More info: A play reimagining the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice.

Music

Music Bingo at Brandeberry Winery: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 23 at 5188 W. Jackson Road, Enon. More info: Eight rounds of musical bingo featuring various prizes. Wine and appetizers are available for an extra cost.

Zack Attack at Wings Vandalia: 9 p.m. Jan. 23 at 7902 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton. More info: Dance party featuring live performances of high-energy songs from the 1990s.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Half-Life at the Phonebooth Lounge: 8 p.m.-midnight Jan. 24 at 1912 E. Whipp Road, Kettering. More info: Live performance from group inspired by 1990s and early 2000s rock music.

Hiking

Lost Creek Reserve Sip and Stroll: 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at 2385 E. Ohio 41, Troy. More info: Hiking event where guests will be given hot chocolate to drink during the walk. Hikers will also be taught about ways humans have used light throughout history. Tickets are limited, and guests are encouraged to bring thermos.

Caesar Creek State Park UV Black Light Night Hike: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 24 at 4006 Pioneer Village Road, Waynesville. More info: Free after dark hiking event where trail will be lit with black lights and flash lights. Limited number of lights will be available to borrow. Guests will be split into small groups led by experienced naturalist.

Food and dining

Southern Ohio Brewing Winter Fest: Noon-10 p.m. Jan. 24 at 818 Factory Road, Beavercreek. More info: Event featuring seasonal drinks, food from Schmitd’s Sausage Truck, outdoor fire pits and live music.

St. Helen Athletics Fish Fry: 6-11 p.m. Jan. 24 at 5086 Burkhardt Road, Riverside. More info: Fundraiser for St. Helen Catholic School. Tickets include a meal and three alcoholic drink vouchers. Event is only for those age 21 and older.

Movie screenings

‘A Minecraft Movie’ screening at Springboro Performing Arts Center: Noon and 2 p.m. Jan. 24 at 280 Spring Mill Court, Springboro. More info: Free screening of the hit 2025 family film. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime and close when theater is full or movie starts. No ticket required, and concessions are available.

‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ screening at Sorg Opera House: Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at 63 S. Main St., Middletown. More info: Screening of the 1975 classic comedy. Tickets are $10 at the door, parking is free.

Other events

Greene County Home Show: Jan. 23-25 at 120 Fairgrounds Road, Xenia. More info: Home remodeling exhibition featuring various contractors, designers, demonstrations and giveaways.

Vendor Village at the Nook: Noon-4 p.m. Jan. 24 at 1400 E. Third St., Dayton. More info: 10 local vendors will be open on second floor of The Cozy Book Nook, including Callie’s Cookies and MJ Accessories.