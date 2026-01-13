Valentine’s Day things to do in Dayton and the region (and some Galentine’s Day, too)

🌹Dayton Drunk Theater: ‘Pride and Prejudice’

When: 7:30-11 p.m. Feb. 7 and 1-4 p.m. Feb. 15

Location: 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

More info: Dayton Drunk Theater will be performing a partially improvised rendition of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice for Valentine’s Day Feb. 7 and Feb. 15 at the Yellow Cab Tavern. As the title suggests, this production will feature ”no finesse, emotional maturity, depth or respect." Guests are recommended to purchase tickets online in advance, as only a limited number of walk-up tickets will be offered. This event is only for those age 21 and older.

🌹New View Nutrition Galentine’s Event

When: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 12

Location: 2 N. Plum St., Germantown

More info: Health food restaurant New View Nutrition will host a Galentine’s Day event the evening of Feb. 12, featuring drinks, vendors, chair massages and more.

🌹Galentine’s Day Soiree

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 13

Location: 5571 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

More info: The Boozy Bartending Company will host the Galentine’s Day Soiree at the Brick and Beam Event Center on Feb. 13. This celebration will feature alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks, appetizers, activities, a photo booth, local vendors and more.

🌹‘Til Death Do Us Part

When: 8-11 p.m. Feb. 13-14

Location: 3866 Linden Ave., Dayton

More info: To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Hell’s Dungeon in Dayton will host a special haunted house experience “soaked in obsession, bad decisions and love stories that end screaming.”

🌹Love Your Craft Show

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 14

Location: 4401 S. Charleston Pike, Springfield

More info: More than 80 craft and food vendors will be attending the Love Your Craft Show, scheduled for the morning of Valentine’s Day. This event will feature a donation drive for the Clark County TIPS cat shelter, and guests are encouraged to bring cat toys, old blankets, cleaning supplies and dry cat food.

🌹The One with Goats and Cookies: Valentine’s Edition

When: 1-2 p.m. Feb. 14

Location: 6280 Brantford Road, Vandalia

More info: The Grazing Ground Dayton will host a Valentine’s Day-themed experience on Feb. 14, featuring cookie decorating and plenty of goats to meet and cuddle with.

🌹Cowan lake State Park Sweetheart Hike

When: 2 p.m. Feb. 14

Location: 1750 Osborn Road, Wilmington

More info: To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Cowan Lake State Park will host a 1.5-mile hike on its Dogwood Trail. At the end of the route, there will be hot chocolate, coffee and samples of maple syrup.

🌹Waynesville Chocolate Walk

When: 3-6 p.m. Feb. 14

Location: 33 S. Main St., Waynesville

More info: Guests to the Waynesville Chocolate Walk will be able to explore the city’s downtown, with various shops offering chocolate samples from the Waynesville Candy Shop while supplies last. This event is free, and will happen regardless of weather conditions.

🌹Queen of Hearts: Heartbreaker’s Ball

When: 5-10 p.m. Feb. 14

Location: 116 S. Second St., Miamisburg

More info: Full Moon Markets will host a ball themed to the classic novel “Alice in Wonderland” on Valentine’s Day. There will be live music, vendors, tea and more.

🌹Hidden Gem Music Club Ladies Night

When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14

Location: 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

More info: For Valentine’s Day, the Hidden Gem Music Club in Dayton will be hosting Ladies Night, an event highlighting female artists and bands. Scheduled performers include Lizz Vega, Juls and the Ghouls, Jenny and the Streetwalkers, Yingyang Sunflower and more.

