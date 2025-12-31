Things to do in Dayton this weekend: Resolution Run, free yoga and a paint party

Poppets Coffee and Tea Grand opening

When: 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 2

Location: 1006 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

Description: Poppets Coffee and Tea will not only be celebrating its fifth anniversary this weekend, but also the grand opening of its new Kettering location. The space will feature dozens of flavored coffees and teas, a café area and a large “third place” upstairs where guests can relax and study. The grand opening will feature chair yoga at 7:30 a.m. and a comedy showcase at 7:30 p.m.

Andrew Dismukes at Funny Bone Liberty Twp.

When: Jan. 2-3

Location: 7518 Bales St., Liberty Twp.

Description: “Saturday Night Live” actor and writer Andrew Dismukes will be performing four shows this weekend at the Funny Bone Liberty Township. VIP tickets are available, and this event is only for those age 21 and older.

The Resolution Run at Caesar Creek

When: 10 a.m. Jan. 3

Location: 8570 Ohio 73, Waynesville

Description: The Resolution Run is a 5K, 10K and half-marathon event to be held at Caesar Creek on Saturday. The races will begin at 10 a.m. at the Fifty Spring Group Camp. Participants will receive a custom race bib, a nutrition kit, a medal, discounts on race gear and more.

Free Yoga at the Dayton Arcade

When: 10-11 a.m. Jan. 3

Location: 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton

Description: To kick off the new year, the Dayton Arcade will host a free yoga class in its rotunda, led by Tori Reynolds of Speakeasy Yoga. Registration is required, and this event is only for those age 18 and older.

Wolf Moon Hike

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 3

Location: 2651 US 42, Cedarville

Description: Named after the wolf howls one hears during winter, the first full moon of 2026 will take place on Saturday. To celebrate, there will be a special hiking event at the Indian Mound Reserve. Well-behaved dogs are welcome to join their owners during the hike. No registration is required.

Sip and Dipity Canvas Paint Party

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 3

Location: 117 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

Description: The Sip and Dipity Paint Bar’s upcoming paint party will task guests with illustrating the popular Snoopy character sleeping through a winter storm. Guests over the age of 21 are allowed to bring alcohol to the event.

Höt Dög Emergency at Star City Brewing

When: 8-11 p.m. Jan. 3

Location: 319 S. Second St., Miamisburg

Description: Höt Dög Emergency, a band featuring former members of Breaking Benjamin and Blondie, will perform at Star City Brewing Company this weekend. Food trucks from El Meson and Showdogs Hot Dogs will be on site.

Paint-A-Park

When: Noon-3 p.m. Jan. 4

Location: 600 E. Second St., Dayton

Description: Designed for those feeling the “after the holiday blues,” 2nd Street Market’s Paint-A-Park event will have guests creating art while exploring the venue. Supplies will be provided, and guests will be able to submit their works to the market’s digital gallery. This event is weather dependent, and tickets are limited.

Level up Legends Family Skate

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 2-5 p.m. Jan. 4

Location: 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Description: RiverScape MetroPark will host a gaming-themed event at its ice rink this Sunday. There will be retro gaming music, themed crafts and activities. At 3 p.m. the rink will host the Penguin Toss game, where guests attempt to slide their penguin game piece across the ice to reach a target. Whoever gets closest to the target will receive a prize.

A Night to Remember

When: 4-6 p.m. Jan. 4

Location: 8181 Washington Church Road, Washington Twp.

Description: This Sunday, the SISCA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center will host A Night to Remember, a “celebration of pets, present and past.” The event will begin with an inter-faith blessing at the center’s Peace Garden. A toast will then take place at the Education Center, featuring refreshments. Representatives from Routsong Funeral Home and Cremation Services will also be available to discuss its animal ceremonies. All pets are welcome, but they must be properly leashed or contained.