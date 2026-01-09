Where to eat and drink on Valentine’s Day in Dayton

🌹Bistecca

Valentine’s Day Hours: 7 a.m.-1 p.m., 4:30-11 p.m.

Location: 137 N. Main St., Dayton

More info: One of the Dayton area’s newest restaurants, Bistecca inside Hotel Ardent offers a menu of traditional Italian dishes, focusing on steak and pastas meals inspired by the region of Tuscany. The restaurant also offers a number of specialty cocktails.

🌹Dewberry 1850

Valentine’s Day Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Location: 1414 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

More info: Located inside the Marriot at the University of Dayton, Dewberry 1850 serves twists on classic American meals, such as hamburgers, club sandwiches, flatbreads and more.

🌹Black Rock Bar and Grill

Valentine’s Day Hours: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Location: 2745 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Beavercreek

More info: At Black Rock Bar and Grill, guests cook their meals themselves on a 755 F sizzling rock. Instead of traditional reservations, guests can request a time slot for priority seating ahead of their arrival. However, this does not guarantee seats at the selected time.

🌹Table 33

Valentine’s Day Hours: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Location: 45 W. Fourth St., Dayton

More info: With a menu consisting of filet mignon, coq au vin, braised short rib benedict and more, Table 33 is one of the most popular upscale dining options in Dayton. Reservations on Valentine’s Day are limited.

🌹Firebirds Wood Fried Grill

Valentine’s Day Hours: 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Location: 3500 Rigby Road, Miamisburg

More info: With various steak, chicken, seafood and pasta offerings, Firebirds Wood Fried Grill can be found within Miamisburg’s Austin Landing. The restaurant also offers a three course option, where guests can choose from a selection of starters, entrées and desserts.

🌹Bonefish Grill

Valentine’s Day Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Location: 2818 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton and 7710 Voice of America Centre Drive, West Chester

More info: Bonefish Grill is a chain of seafood restaurants known for its Chilean sea bass, mahi mahi, lobster-stuffed shrimp and more.

🌹Club Oceano Seafood and Bar

Valentine’s Day Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Location: 4429 Cedar Park Drive, Beavercreek

More info: Known for its crab-stuffed salmon, surf and turf, orzo red snapper and more, Club Oceano at the Greene is “passionate about serving the freshest flavors of the ocean.” The restaurant also offers “from the land” dishes such as filet mignon and chicken marsala, as well as several pastas.

🌹Fleming’s Steakhouse

Valentine’s Day Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Location: 4432 Walnut St., Beavercreek

More info: Also located at The Greene Town Center, Fleming’s Steakhouse is an up-scale restaurant with a variety of prime steak options, as well as seafood and vegetarian dishes. The restaurant also offers multi-course meals.

🌹Spaghetti Warehouse

Valentine’s Day Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Location: 36 W. Fifth St., Dayton

More info: Specializing in freshly-cooked Italian dishes, the Spaghetti Warehouse been a staple of Dayton-area dining for over four decades.

🌹Thai 9

Valentine’s Day Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Location: 11 Brown St., Dayton

More info: Thai 9, located in Dayton’s Oregon District, features a menu of traditional Thai and Japanese dishes, such as ebi ten, pad Thai, lard na, udon, sushi and more.

🌹Bravo Italian Kitchen

Valentine’s Day Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Location: 2770 Miamisburg Centerville Road

More info: With featured menu items like grilled salmon, shrimp fra diavolo and pasta woozie, Bravo Italian Kitchen “brings the best of Italy to your table.”

🌹Brio Italian Grille

Valentine’s Day Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Location: 7600 Gibson St., Liberty Twp.

More info: Brio Italian Grille serves a number of dishes inspired by the culture of Italy. Featured menu items include the pasta brio, pasta alla vodka, grilled salmon fresca and the strawberry balsamic chicken salad.

🌹Pasha Grill

Valentine’s Day Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Location: 72 Plum St., Beavercreek

More info: Located within the Greene Town Center, Pasha Grill is known for its traditional Turkish dishes, such as kebabs, mousakka and hunkar begendi.

🌹Kona Grill

Valentine’s Day Hours: 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m.

Location: 7524 Gibson St., Liberty Twp.

More info: Kona Grill is a chain known for its wide selection of menu items, with it specializing in sushi and other seafood as well as steak.

🌹Sky Asian Cuisine

Valentine’s Day Hours: Noon-10 p.m.

Location: 4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

More info: Kettering’s Sky Asian Cuisine offers a menu inspired by Japan and other cultures in Asia. Sashimi, noodle dishes, stir-fries and more are available. Guests can also check out the restaurant’s sushi bar.

🌹The Melting Pot

Valentine’s Day Hours: Noon-10 p.m.

Location: 453 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville

More info: With locations across the country, The Melting Pot is known for its multi-course experience, where guests can dip their food into a variety of cheese and chocolate fondues. The restaurant also offers an a la carte dinner menu, as well as vegan and children options.

🌹The Pine Club

Valentine’s Day Hours: 4-11 p.m.

Location: 1926 Brown St., Dayton

More info: One of Dayton’s oldest and most critically acclaimed steakhouses, the Pine Club has been open to guests since 1947. While a jacket and tie are not required, the restaurant does request guests wear proper attire. The Pine Club also does not accept credit cards or allow reservations.

🌹Mamma DiSalvo’s

Valentine’s Day Hours: 4-9 p.m.

Location: 1375 E. Stroop Road, Kettering

More info: Open since 1979, Mamma DiSalvo’s serves up traditional Italian dishes such as fettuccini alfredo, linguini con pesto, ziti fra diavolo and spaghetti alla carbonara.

🌹The Oakwood Club

Valentine’s Day Hours: 4:30-11 p.m.

Location: 2414 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

More info: The Oakwood Club is a popular Dayton restaurant which features a menu of steak, seafood and sandwiches alongside its specialty dishes like beef stroganoff and Maryland crab cakes. Parties less than five cannot make reservations for Valentine’s Day.

