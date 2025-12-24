Watch: What it’s like to dine at The Dessert Room in the Dayton Arcade

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

This concept was inspired by Carroll’s love of Bern’s Steak House in Tampa, Fla. He said they have their own dessert room where they move people out of their formal dining room to an entirely different space.

“We believe in celebrating and we think that dessert carries enough weight and enough memories to be its own thing,” Carroll said.

The signature dessert is called, The Chocolatier’s Table.

“We will be searching for and bringing in some of the best chocolates in the world that we will melt down and then pour on your table, while giving you a handful of options like strawberries, dried figs, palmiers, Madeleines and giant marshmallows,” Carroll said. “You can take each one of those based on what you’re in the mood for... and move that chocolate around the table.”

“We want to invert the typical dining experience with this Chocolatier’s Table and make it more playful. Make it interactive. Let people exercise their curiosity all around an experience with those that you care about,” Carroll said.

Other desserts on the menu include:

Pistachio Ricotta Cake (layers of pistachio mousse and whipped sweet ricotta finished with Grand Marnier ganache and topped with candied pistachios)

Seasonal Gelato & Macarons (three scoops of gelato paired with macarons)

Affogato Con Mocha (vanilla bean gelato served table-side with a pour-over of coffee and cocoa syrup)

Flourless Buckeye Cake (a chocolate cake inspired by buckeyes and finished with peanut butter mousse and a drizzle of cocoa syrup)

Seasonal Creme Brulee (seasonal flavors beneath a caramelized sugar crust)

The Dessert Room has a selection of rotating pies featuring seasonal ingredients and fresh-baked crusts.

In addition to the desserts, guests can order after-dinner digestives and liqueurs. The Dessert Room also has a full espresso and coffee menu.

“Life goes by slow quickly,” Carroll said. “We believe in slowing down and trying to figure out ways to create experiences and environments that allow people to savor the moment.”

He added, “We can’t wait to serve you and create an experience that’s unforgettable.”

MORE DETAILS

The Dessert Room is open 5-11 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“If you make a dinner reservation on Thursday, Friday or Saturday night at Table 33, you’re automatically going to get a reservation in The Dessert Room,” Carroll said.

If you choose to not use the reservation, that’s fine.

“Once we get our legs under us and we make sure that the experience is exactly what we want and it has been fine tuned, then we’ll start opening up some reservations early... from 5-6:30 p.m. for those that want to have dessert for dinner,” Carroll said.

The Dessert Room is planning to serve late-night desserts for that that finish a show at the Schuster Center or a performance at Levitt Pavilion.