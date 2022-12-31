What did the cold temps do to plants?

We also had a slight snow cover that might help us as well. On the other hand, be on the lookout for rabbits and other rodents eating the tender bark of young trees if the snow sticks around for a long period.

We might see desiccation of evergreens, especially due to the sustained winds. As the wind moves across the foliage of evergreens, particularly broadleaf evergreens such as boxwood, it draws the moisture out of the leaf.

The resulting damage is leaves turning brown and eventually dropping. This may not happen until spring, however. So again, wait and see.

Due to extreme cold, we might also see branch or twig damage to young trees and newly established plantings. If these plants went into this period in stress (dry), there may be damage. On the other hand, because we eased into the cold temperatures, they may be fine.

We might see damage to certain plants that don’t tolerate extremely cold temperatures. However, it depends on how cold it was in your landscape. In 1994, when it dropped to -29.2F on Jan. 19, we saw significant damage to roses, weeping cherry trees and boxwood.

If you read my column regularly, you know I strongly recommend plants go into the winter healthy and with moist soil. Those plants that weren’t so healthy this past season may suffer from this cold snap.

I don’t expect any perennials to be damaged unless they have woody stems which may be killed. We will have to wait and see on roses.

Right now, there is nothing to be done. Wait until buds start to break in the spring and see what happens. Most of the time, pruning dead wood will help encourage new growth. That is, unless the entire plant was killed.

Again, it’s hard to predict what might have happened but I can speculate.

Happy New Year to all and I truly appreciate you reading my column and your emails and questions.