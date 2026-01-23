Where to go sledding in Dayton and the surrounding communities

This weekend, a major winter storm is expected to hit the Dayton area, bringing with it cold temperatures and heavy snowfall.
For those looking to enjoy some time in the snow, (first, dress warmly!) ... here are some of the local places for sledding:
🌨️Bomberger Park
Address: 1300 E. Fifth St. in Dayton
Address: 2917 Berkley St., Dayton
Address: 100 E. National Road in Vandalia
Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily
Address: 500 W. South College St., Yellow Springs
Address: 6206 Boomershire Road, Germantown
Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily
Address: 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield
Hours: 7:30 a.m.-dusk daily
🌨️Hawkins Hill
Credit: Natalie Jones
Address: 312 Fairgrounds Road, Xenia
Address: 2801 E. Stroop Road, Kettering
Address: 9490 Still Meadow Lane, Washington Twp.
Hours: Daylight hours
Address: 475 Roselake Drive, Centerville
Hours: Daylight hours
Address: 591 S. Park Drive, Xenia
Hours: Park closes at 11 p.m. daily
Address: 1200 Brown School Road, Vandalia
Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily
🌨️Triangle Park
Address: 1700 Embury Park Road, Dayton
Address: 100 N. Wright Ave., Dayton
Address: 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp.
Hours: 8 a.m.-dusk daily
Address: 2380 Memorial Road, Dayton
