Where to go sledding in Dayton and the surrounding communities

Amir Sheafe, 4, sleds down a hill at Voice of America MetroPark Thursday, February 18, 2021 in West Chester Township. Many schools in the area were off for a snow day. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Amir Sheafe, 4, sleds down a hill at Voice of America MetroPark Thursday, February 18, 2021 in West Chester Township. Many schools in the area were off for a snow day. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Updated 34 minutes ago
This weekend, a major winter storm is expected to hit the Dayton area, bringing with it cold temperatures and heavy snowfall.

For those looking to enjoy some time in the snow, (first, dress warmly!) ... here are some of the local places for sledding:

🌨️Bomberger Park

Address: 1300 E. Fifth St. in Dayton

🌨️Community Golf Club

Address: 2917 Berkley St., Dayton

🌨️Englewood MetroPark

Address: 100 E. National Road in Vandalia

Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

🌨️Gaunt Park

Address: 500 W. South College St., Yellow Springs

🌨️Germantown MetroPark

Address: 6206 Boomershire Road, Germantown

Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

🌨️Harbin Park

Address: 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield

Hours: 7:30 a.m.-dusk daily

🌨️Hawkins Hill

Mindy Skiles helps her daughter, Bethany, sled down Hawkins Hill on Fairgrounds Road in Xenia on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Address: 312 Fairgrounds Road, Xenia

🌨️Indian Riffle Park

Address: 2801 E. Stroop Road, Kettering

🌨️Little Mound Park

Address: 9490 Still Meadow Lane, Washington Twp.

Hours: Daylight hours

🌨️Rosewood Park

Address: 475 Roselake Drive, Centerville

Hours: Daylight hours

🌨️Shawnee Park

Address: 591 S. Park Drive, Xenia

Hours: Park closes at 11 p.m. daily

🌨️Taylorsville MetroPark

Address: 1200 Brown School Road, Vandalia

Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

🌨️Triangle Park

Address: 1700 Embury Park Road, Dayton

🌨️Washington Park

Address: 100 N. Wright Ave., Dayton

🌨️Voice of America MetroPark

Address: 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp.

Hours: 8 a.m.-dusk daily

🌨️Wright Brothers Memorial

Address: 2380 Memorial Road, Dayton

