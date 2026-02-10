Whisperz Speakeasy in West Carrollton will celebrate first year in business this weekend

Since opening its doors in 2025, Whisperz has transformed “from a vision of vintage charm into a premiere destination for those seeking an exclusive sanctuary of bygone elegance,” according to a press release.

The speakeasy, specializing in boutique wines, limited edition spirits and hand-crafted signature cocktails, is named after “Whisper Sisters” — women who ran secret underground bars during the Prohibition era. The ambience was inspired by the cozy jazz bars of Chicago and features authentic Murano glass chandeliers from Italy and luxurious glassware from the Netherlands and Denmark.

In its first year, Whisperz created over 52 unique passwords, including weekly secrets and private event entry codes. The venue also hosted over 195 nights of free live music featuring more than 25 different musicians and ensembles.

In addition, last April Whisperz won “Best Set Up” at CultureWorks’ Curated event at the Dayton Art Institute. Last August they received “Best Mocktail” honors at Artini.

“As Whisperz Speakeasy enters its second year, the commitment to atmosphere and artistry remains,” organizers stated. “The lounge will continue to offer five nights of free live music weekly, expanding its repertoire to include R&B, soul, blues and rock and roll while keeping jazz as its ‘first love.’”

Saturday’s anniversary celebration will feature Chasing Dreams Band with Queen Destiny on vocals and two ticketed seatings available.

Whisperz, 926 Watertower Lane, is available for private parties, events and networking socials. Hours of operation begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Upcoming performances, events and tickets can be found on the Whisperz website at thedrinkerys.com.

