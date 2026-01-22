Whit’s Frozen Custard plans spring opening in Kettering

“My hope is that we become the go-to place in Kettering,” Neace said. “Within three, four or five miles of Town & Country Shopping Center there is a desert of frozen treats, so I’m super excited. The store will also have a similar, 1950s theme like our Centerville location.”

The Kettering location will also incorporate an espresso and coffee bar featuring Boston Stoker beans.

“We already have a relationship with Boston Stoker,” Neace explained. “I think it’ll be a hit. A home run.”

Neace, a U.S. Army veteran and University of Dayton graduate, and his family also own Whit’s Frozen Custard at 2367 Dayton Germantown Pike in Germantown.

In addition to standards like chocolate and vanilla, Whit’s offers a Flavor of the Day and a Flavor of the Week. Neace said the most popular item on the menu is Buckeye Madness, a blend of chocolate syrup, peanut better syrup, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and vanilla custard.

“We make the custard — it’s not shipped in from anywhere else," Neace reminded. “Every morning we make a new batch. Our custard is smooth and velvety — almost buttery. It tastes really good. People love it."

At some point Neace intends to pursue a fourth location in Springboro. But for now, his primary focus is gearing up for preparation and construction of the Kettering location, which is housed in the former spot of Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt.

“I hope this becomes somewhat of a flagship location because I don’t think I could ever replicate this store anywhere else,” he said. “Town & Country is unique. The big malls struggle. The standard strip centers don’t have character. But Town & Country has character. It’s the downtown of Kettering and we’re going to be a part of it. It’s really satisfying.”