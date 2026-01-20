Winter Restaurant Week sneak peek is Wednesday: What to expect

Amy Zahora, the director and CEO of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association. “The Sneak Peek is a fun way to preview the Restaurant Week menus. ”We have Jay’s Seafood, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, in addition to (restaurants such as) Coco’s Bistro, El Meson, The Melting Pot and Agave & Rye. The Sneak Peek is a great way to get out and meet people. It’s like going out to dine with your friends and support your friends.”

Featured restaurants participating in the Sneak Peek include:

Agave & Rye – Sweet and Spicy Carnita Sliders

All the Best Delicatessen – Cheesecake

Amber Rose – Bacon Wrapped Pork Medallion and Au Gratin Potatoes

Coco’s Bistro – Hungarian Goulash and Chocolate Cake

Crooked Handle Brewing – Braised Pork Sliders

The Florentine

Greek Street – Baklava

Jay’s Seafood

The Melting Pot

Zahora particularly praised Agave & Rye’s Sweet and Spicy Pork Carnitas Sandwich, which will only be available at the Sneak Peek and throughout Winter Restaurant Week, and SOB Steakhouse (Son of a Butcher Steakhouse) in Liberty Township.

“The Sweet and Spicy Carnitas Sandwich is freakin’ delicious!,” Zahora said. “Everyone should try them. It includes pimento cheese, pulled pork, cole slaw, pineapple and Agave barbecue sauce. My mouth is watering just thinking about it. And Son of a Butcher is fantastic — it’s a total experience.”

Tickets to Sneak Peek to Restaurant Week are still available. General admission tickets are $35 but will increase to $45 beginning Wednesday. The tickets include tastings from each participating restaurant. VIP Admission tickets cost $55 but are limited. The tickets provide early entry at 6 p.m. and include two complimentary drink tickets.

Firebirds is joining Winter Restaurant Week for the first time. It is notably offering a three-course prix fixe menu for $30.26. First Course (Choose One): Cup of Chicken Tortilla Soup or Firebirds Chili or Mix Greens, Apple Arugula, Ceasar or BLT Salad. Main Course (Choose One): Wood Grilled Petite Filet — Center cut, portabella mushroom demi-glace, Parmesan mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, Honey Glazed Wood Grilled Salmon — Sweet and savory glaze, fresh charred corn salsa, grain pilaf, seasonal vegetables, or Roasted Chicken — Maple bourbon herb glaze, Parmesan mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables. Dessert (Choose One): Chocolate Brownie Sundae, Creme Burlee Cheesecake or Seasonal Bread Pudding (White Chocolate Cherry).

Menus are still being added to the overall lineup of participating restaurants as well.

Zahora said the genesis of Winter Restaurant Week stemmed from a common desire to entice the community to support local restaurants during the slowest time of the year.

“Restaurants are busy around the holidays but after the holidays when the weather turns colder people tend to stay inside more and not get out as much,” she explained. “January is one of the slower months for restaurants, so Winter Restaurant Week, which happens during a week which is typically one of the slower times of year, (provides) good deals to get people out to support them.”

Winter Restaurant Week also supports local charities. One dollar per meal sold will benefit Adopt A Pit, a local rescue organization, and the Miami Valley Restaurant Association’s Education Foundation.

Looking ahead, Zahora noted The Buckeye Vodka Battle of the Bartenders will take place Feb. 25. But right now she eagerly anticipates another promising Winter Restaurant Week with the goal of stoking dining curiosity across the region.

“Maybe you’ll find a new restaurant you’ve never tried before because there are a lot of great deals out there or maybe you’ll frequent a restaurant you haven’t been to in a while,” Zahora said. “Get out and support these restaurants. They want to see everyone. It’s going to be a very fun week.”

For tickets to Sneak Peek to Restaurant Week or more information about Winter Restaurant Week, visit dineoutdayton.com.