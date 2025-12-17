WORTH THE DRIVE: Mad River Mountain open for winter season

When fully operational, the park features 144 acres of skiable terrain, which guests can reach by riding nine available lifts. At its highest point, Mad River Mountain reaches 1460 feet in the air.

Credit: Mad River Mountain Credit: Mad River Mountain

This year, the park installed a new haul rope for guests climbing the mountain.

The park is currently operating on a shortened schedule of 3-10 p.m. until Dec. 19. However tickets for this preview are currently sold out. On Dec. 20, regular hours will begin but the resort recommends guests reserve tickets in advance.

The resort also features a large lodge containing two food venues, each with its own menu.

In addition to providing skiing and snowboarding, Mad River Mountain is planning to open its Bubly Tubing Park later in the season. Designed for beginners who may not be ready for the slopes, this family-friendly attraction features lanes as long as 1000 feet.

Throughout the season, the resort will also host special events such as Midnight Madness, Buckeye S’mores and the Absolutely Free Hot Chocolate Bar. Guests can also sign up for skiing and snowboarding lessons offered by Mad River Mountain.

HOW TO GO

What: Mad River Mountain

Hours: Schedule can be found online. Operations are weather dependent.

Location: 1000 Snow Valley Road, Zanesfield

More info: skimadriver.com