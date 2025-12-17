WORTH THE DRIVE: Mad River Mountain open for winter season

Mad River Mountain, marketed as Ohio’s largest ski and snowboard resort, opened for its 2025 season earlier this month.
The season kicked off at 3 p.m. Dec. 12 with the first skiers breaking the opening day banner and tearing up the slopes. Six of the resort’s 16 trails were available to guests, with more planning to open as snowmaking continues.
When fully operational, the park features 144 acres of skiable terrain, which guests can reach by riding nine available lifts. At its highest point, Mad River Mountain reaches 1460 feet in the air.
This year, the park installed a new haul rope for guests climbing the mountain.
The park is currently operating on a shortened schedule of 3-10 p.m. until Dec. 19. However tickets for this preview are currently sold out. On Dec. 20, regular hours will begin but the resort recommends guests reserve tickets in advance.
The resort also features a large lodge containing two food venues, each with its own menu.
In addition to providing skiing and snowboarding, Mad River Mountain is planning to open its Bubly Tubing Park later in the season. Designed for beginners who may not be ready for the slopes, this family-friendly attraction features lanes as long as 1000 feet.
Throughout the season, the resort will also host special events such as Midnight Madness, Buckeye S’mores and the Absolutely Free Hot Chocolate Bar. Guests can also sign up for skiing and snowboarding lessons offered by Mad River Mountain.
HOW TO GO
What: Mad River Mountain
Hours: Schedule can be found online. Operations are weather dependent.
Location: 1000 Snow Valley Road, Zanesfield
More info: skimadriver.com
