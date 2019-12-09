X

Yellow Springs couple win big in ‘Gotham City’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: Jeff Recihert, Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar attend the IFP's 29th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for IFP)
Credit: Jemal Countess

What to Love | Dec 9, 2019
By Amelia Robinson

A Yellow Springs couple has grabbed the first major prize on the road to the Academy Awards.

"American Factory," directed by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, received The Independent Filmmaker Project's prestigious Gotham Award in the best documentary category earlier this week.

“American Factory” follows the creation of the Chinese-owned automotive glass-factory Fuyao Glass America in the same building that had once housed a General Motors assembly operation in Moraine.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: Jeff Recihert, Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar attend the IFP's 29th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for IFP)
Credit: Theo Wargo

President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, in partnership with Netflix, acquired the film in April.

It was released on Netflix and in theaters in August.

The Gotham Award “honors the filmmaking community, expands the audience for independent films, and supports the work that IFP does behind the scenes throughout the year to bring such films to fruition,” according to an IFP press release.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: Jeff Recihert, Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar attend the IFP's 29th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for IFP)
Credit: Jemal Countess

