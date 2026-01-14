Young’s Jersey Dairy has deals, special menu items this weekend

To celebrate the occasion, Young’s will host its annual birthday celebration Jan. 16-19, featuring several deals and special menu items.

During the festivities, the restaurant will take $1.57 off all ice cream cones, burgers, buckeye four packs, deep fried cheddar cheese curds, chedda cheese cripsys, kid’s meals and 1/2 gallon ice cream tubs.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Additionally, those who purchase a kid’s meal, cone, burger or cheese curds will receive a free, limited-edition anniversary mug while supplies last. Approximately 2000 will be available.

A mug will also be included with the two special menu items being offered during the celebration. The first menu item, the 157th birthday sundae, will include two mini scoops of cookie dough ice cream and a mini scop of caramel chocolate toffee ice cream, alongside toppings of hot fudge, whipped cream, chocolate chips and half of a chocolate chip cookie. The second menu item will be a classic root beer float, made from vanilla ice cream and Mug root beer.

For those looking to try the various cheeses made on the farm, Young’s is also offering 50% off its two sampler dishes, each including eight varieties of its cheese.

Discounts will also be offered at several of Young’s other attractions, as tickets for the onsite carousel and mini golf will be $1.57. Guests can get a medium bucket of golf balls for $1.57 as well.

HOW TO GO

What: Young’s Jersey Dairy 157th Birthday Celebration

When: Jan. 16-19

Location: 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs

More info: youngsdairy.com