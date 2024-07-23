1 arrested after SUV hits children crossing the street, seriously injuring 8-year-old in Dayton

The Hummer hit an 8-year-old girl on a bicycle and two pedestrians. The girl on the bike was pinned under the vehicle as it fled the scene and dragged for half a mile, according to police.

The 8-year-old was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. She is expected to survive, police said.

The other two children crossing the street were listed as a 9-year-old girl and a 1-year-old girl, according to the crash report.

“Thanks to witnesses the suspect was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated vehicular assault, hit and run and OVI,” read a police statement.

The roads were closed for more than three hours due to the crash.

The Dayton Police Department Traffic Services Unit is continuing to investigate and collect additional footage of the crash.